Un minuscule dinosauru egizianu chjamatu "Igai Semkhu" riempie a lacuna in a storia di i dinosauri

Robert Andrew

Ott 14, 2023
A new species of dinosaur has been named nearly fifty years after its fossils were discovered in Egypt’s Western Desert. The dinosaur, a titanosaur, is now officially known as “Igai semkhu,” which means “Forgotten Lord of the Oasis” in Ancient Egyptian. It lived approximately seventy-five million years ago in what is now the Kharga Oasis.

The small titanosaur, estimated to be between 33 to 50 feet long, was given its official name in July 2023 and the information was published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology. The discovery of “Igai semkhu” fills in gaps in our understanding of dinosaur history.

German researchers originally uncovered the fossils in 1977 but they were forgotten for many years until Matthew Lamanna and his team decided to reexamine them. It was determined that “Igai semkhu” belongs to a new group of titanosaur dinosaurs, which were herbivorous dinosaurs with small heads, long necks, and large bodies.

During the time when “Igai semkhu” lived, most sauropods had already disappeared, and titanosaurs were the only remaining branch of sauropods. Titanosaurs varied in size, ranging from as small as a cow to as large as a humpback whale. Based on the size of leg bones, it is estimated that “Igai semkhu” was about the length of a school bus.

The scarcity of relevant fossils means that our knowledge of dinosaur history is limited, particularly in continental Africa. There is a significant gap in our understanding of dinosaur history over the last thirty million years, especially in Africa. This is due to the relatively short amount of time paleontologists have been exploring the continent and the difficulties in accessing fossil sites.

“Igai semkhu” is considered one of the most complete dinosaur fossils ever discovered in Africa, despite being fragmentary. Its discovery is a significant addition to our understanding of dinosaur history and fills a valuable gap in our knowledge.

