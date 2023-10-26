Novu Effettu Quantum Scopre: Unveiling u Fenomenu Spinaron

For the first time, a team of experimental physicists from the Würzburg-Dresden Cluster of Excellence ct.qmat has discovered a novel quantum effect called the “spinaron.” This groundbreaking finding challenges the long-held Kondo effect, which has been the standard model for the interaction of magnetic materials with metals.

In their experiment, the researchers placed individual cobalt atoms on a copper surface and subjected them to an intense external magnetic field in a meticulously controlled environment. By using a scanning tunneling microscope, they were able to observe the spin orientation of the cobalt atoms. They discovered that the spin of the cobalt atoms constantly switches between positive and negative, exciting the surrounding copper electrons. This phenomenon, known as the spinaron effect, was predicted by theorist Samir Lounis in 2020.

The existence of the spinaron effect challenges the Kondo effect, which has been the prevailing explanation for the interaction between cobalt and copper. The Kondo effect suggests that the different magnetic orientations of the cobalt atom and copper electrons cancel each other out, forming a “Kondo cloud.” However, the spinaron effect observed by the Würzburg team demonstrates that the cobalt atom’s changing magnetization and the bonding with copper electrons lead to a different state.

This groundbreaking discovery opens up new possibilities in the field of spintronics, where the spin of electrons is leveraged for technological applications. Understanding and harnessing the spinaron effect could potentially lead to advancements in quantum computing and information storage.

Q: What is the spinaron effect?

A: The spinaron effect is a novel quantum effect observed in an experiment where individual cobalt atoms were placed on a copper surface. The spin of the cobalt atoms constantly switches between positive and negative, exciting the surrounding copper electrons.

Q: What is the Kondo effect?

A: The Kondo effect is a theoretical concept that has been the standard model for explaining the interaction between magnetic materials, such as cobalt, and metals, like copper. It suggests that the different magnetic orientations cancel each other out, forming a “Kondo cloud.”

Q: How does the discovery of the spinaron effect challenge the Kondo effect?

A: The observation of the spinaron effect by the Würzburg team demonstrates that the cobalt atom’s changing magnetization and its bonding with copper electrons create a different state, contradicting the assumptions of the Kondo effect.

Q: What are the potential applications of understanding the spinaron effect?

A: Understanding and harnessing the spinaron effect could lead to advancements in spintronics, a field where the spin of electrons is used for technological applications such as quantum computing and information storage.

Source: Fisica di a Natura