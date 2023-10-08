A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

L'aurore boreali: una mostra spettaculare in a Columbia Britannica

ByMampho Brescia

Ott 8, 2023
L'aurore boreali: una mostra spettaculare in a Columbia Britannica

The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, have long been a source of inspiration and wonder. For centuries, various cultures and indigenous communities have attributed different meanings to this stunning display of lights dancing in the sky. From souls of ancestors to blessings of good luck, the Northern Lights hold a special place in the hearts of many.

According to Dr. Kyle Reiter, a physical scientist at the Canadian Hazard Information Service at Natural Resources Canada, the Northern Lights are closely tied to the solar cycle. This cycle follows a pattern of maximum and minimum solar activity, occurring roughly every 11 years. The upcoming solar maximum, predicted to be in 2024, is expected to bring about the most regions on the Sun that could produce activity driving geomagnetic storms and auroras.

Auroras occur when charged particles collide with gases in Earth’s upper atmosphere, resulting in beautiful flashes of colorful light. These lights appear to move across the sky as billions of flashes occur over time. While auroras are visible almost every night in the auroral ovals above the north and south magnetic poles, they are not frequently visible further south.

In British Columbia, this winter’s Aurora Borealis season is anticipated to be epic for northern and central regions of the province. Lorne Smith, a resident of Pressy Lake, south of 100 Mile House, has become somewhat of an expert on capturing the Northern Lights. Over the past few years, he has taken hundreds of mesmerizing photos of the lights from his home and nearby lakes with minimal light pollution.

As we approach the upcoming solar maximum, witnessing this natural phenomenon becomes a unique opportunity. Whether you believe in the legends and beliefs associated with the Northern Lights or simply marvel at their beauty, the chance to experience this magical display should not be missed.

Fonti:
– Dr. Kyle Reiter, physical scientist at the Canadian Hazard Information Service at Natural Resources Canada

By Mampho Brescia

Post Related

scienza

L'astrònomi scopre u misteru di l'allineamentu di Novae cù u Jet Galatticu in M87

Ott 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
scienza

L'impurtanza di a Biochimica è a Chimica Organica in Capisce a Vita

Ott 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
scienza

L'astrònomi studianu TRAPPIST-1 b per capiscenu l'osservazioni di l'Exoplanets

Ott 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai mancatu

scienza

L'astrònomi scopre u misteru di l'allineamentu di Novae cù u Jet Galatticu in M87

Ott 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

L'impurtanza di a Biochimica è a Chimica Organica in Capisce a Vita

Ott 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

L'astrònomi studianu TRAPPIST-1 b per capiscenu l'osservazioni di l'Exoplanets

Ott 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
scienza

A missione Psyche di a NASA si prepara à studià l'asteroide riccu di metalli

Ott 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments