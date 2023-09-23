A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket hà stabilitu per lancià a 17ª volta di record

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 23, 2023
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket hà stabilitu per lancià a 17ª volta di record

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is poised to make history with its 17th launch tonight. The rocket, carrying 22 of SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites, is scheduled to take off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 9:07 p.m. ET.

This launch will tie the record for the most liftoffs and landings for a single Falcon 9 first stage. Just days ago, a different Falcon 9 achieved this feat during another Starlink mission. The successful reuse of rockets plays a crucial role in SpaceX’s mission to make space travel more affordable and sustainable.

The Starlink megaconstellation is SpaceX’s ambitious project to provide global internet coverage. Currently, more than 4,750 operational Starlink satellites are orbiting the Earth, and this number is expected to increase significantly in the future. SpaceX has received approval to launch 12,000 broadband craft and has also applied for permission to launch an additional 30,000 satellites.

The 22 Starlink satellites aboard this Falcon 9 mission are scheduled to deploy from the rocket’s upper stage approximately 65 minutes after liftoff. Once deployed, these satellites will join the existing constellation, improving internet connectivity and expanding coverage for customers around the world.

SpaceX will provide a live stream of the launch on X, formerly known as Twitter. Coverage is expected to begin five minutes before liftoff, giving viewers the opportunity to witness this historic milestone in the company’s reusable rocket program.

Fonti:
- Descrizzione di a missione SpaceX
- Nisun URL furnitu per e fonti

By Robert Andrew

Post Related

scienza

Campioni d'asteroide raccolti da a NASA Osiris-Rex Mission Land in Utah

Sep 24, 2023 Robert Andrew
scienza

L'OSIRIS-REx di a NASA furnisce un campione d'astéroïde à l'orbita terrestre

Sep 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha
scienza

Piante di casa Glow-in-the-Dark: U latu capriccioso di a biotecnologia

Sep 24, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ai mancatu

scienza

Campioni d'asteroide raccolti da a NASA Osiris-Rex Mission Land in Utah

Sep 24, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

L'OSIRIS-REx di a NASA furnisce un campione d'astéroïde à l'orbita terrestre

Sep 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
scienza

Piante di casa Glow-in-the-Dark: U latu capriccioso di a biotecnologia

Sep 24, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

A capsula di a NASA chì trasporta i più grandi campioni di asteroidi sbarca cù successu in u desertu di u Utah

Sep 24, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments