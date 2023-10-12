A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

U Falcon Heavy Rocket di SpaceX hà stabilitu per lancià a Mission Psyche di a NASA

ByMampho Brescia

Ott 12, 2023
U Falcon Heavy Rocket di SpaceX hà stabilitu per lancià a Mission Psyche di a NASA

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is poised to launch its first-ever NASA mission tomorrow, October 13th. The launch was initially planned for October 12th but was delayed by a day due to bad weather conditions. If all goes according to plan, the Psyche asteroid mission will take off at 10:19 a.m. EDT.

The Falcon Heavy is comprised of three strapped-together first stages of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. It is currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation, after NASA’s Space Launch System. Since its debut, the Falcon Heavy has been launched a total of seven times, with its most recent launch occurring in July of this year. Despite its previous successful missions, the upcoming launch will mark the first time the Falcon Heavy is carrying a payload for NASA.

The Psyche mission aims to investigate the metallic asteroid of the same name, which is located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of an ancient protoplanet. This mission will provide valuable insights into the early days of the solar system and the process of planet formation.

The Psyche probe is scheduled to reach the asteroid in 2029 and study it from orbit for at least 26 months. Its findings will contribute to our understanding of planetary compositions and the formation of celestial bodies.

Currently, there is a 50% chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch. The mission has daily launch opportunities until October 25th.

Fonti: NASA, SpaceX

By Mampho Brescia

Post Related

scienza

E donne Preferiscenu a Forza Fìsica in Relazioni Cortu-Term, Ma l'umore Affiliative per u Successu Longu Durata

Ott 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienza

Guida per vede è fotografà in modu sicuru l'eclissi solare anulare

Ott 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
scienza

Satelliti in u spaziu: una minaccia per a radioastronomia è a nostra cunnessione cù u Cosmos

Ott 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai mancatu

scienza

E donne Preferiscenu a Forza Fìsica in Relazioni Cortu-Term, Ma l'umore Affiliative per u Successu Longu Durata

Ott 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
scienza

Guida per vede è fotografà in modu sicuru l'eclissi solare anulare

Ott 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

Satelliti in u spaziu: una minaccia per a radioastronomia è a nostra cunnessione cù u Cosmos

Ott 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
scienza

Fluorescenza aduprata per misurà i livelli di stress in a soia esposta à l'ozonu

Ott 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments