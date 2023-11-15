Esplora u ghjacciu lunare: un sguardu più vicinu à a ricerca di l'infrastruttura lunare sustenibile

Building a space station on the moon may sound like the stuff of science fiction, but recent lunar missions are bringing us closer to that reality. The focus of these missions is to locate potential reservoirs of lunar ice in permanently shadowed regions (PSRs) which are crucial for establishing sustainable lunar infrastructure.

In August 2023, India’s Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully touched down on the lunar surface in the south polar region, an area suspected to harbor ice. This achievement is not only significant for India but also for the entire scientific community.

As a planetary scientist, I am particularly interested in the data collected by Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander and its rover Pragyan. These measurements provide us with an up-close glimpse of the moon’s regions that are most likely to contain ice. Previous observations have shown that ice exists in some permanently shadowed regions, but the amount, form, and distribution of these ice deposits vary widely.

Understanding the origin of water on the moon is a key goal for my team at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics. We explore various possibilities, including comets or asteroids crashing into the moon, volcanic activity, and solar wind. Each of these events leaves behind a distinctive chemical fingerprint, which can help us trace the source of water. For example, if volcanic activity created the ice, we would expect to find higher amounts of sulfur in lunar ice deposits.

Sulfur, like water, is a volatile element on the moon. It is unstable on the lunar surface and easily vaporized and lost to space. Therefore, sulfur is likely to accumulate in the colder parts of the moon.

While the Vikram lander did not touch down in a permanently shadowed region, it was able to measure temperatures and identify sulfur in soil grains on the lunar surface. This sulfur measurement is intriguing because it could provide clues about the source of the moon’s water.

To aid in our discoveries, spacecraft like Vikram and Pragyan are invaluable tools. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), launched in 2009, has been observing the moon from orbit and providing essential data about the distribution, form, and abundance of water on the lunar poles. Ultraviolet and near-infrared observations from LRO and Chandrayaan-1 orbiter have definitively detected water ice in some of the permanently shadowed regions. However, the reasons behind the limited extent of ice distribution remain unclear.

Looking ahead, NASA has set its sights on the lunar south pole. Before the Artemis III mission, which aims to deploy astronauts for in-depth investigations of lunar ice, the Commercial Lunar Payloads Services program will send multiple landers and rovers to search for ice starting in 2023.

Uncertainties surround the timeline of Artemis launches, but Artemis II, the first crewed mission, is expected to launch in late 2024 or early 2025. This mission will follow a looping trajectory that passes behind the moon’s far side and returns to Earth. To aid in the study of lunar surfaces, the Lunar Compact Infrared Imaging System (L-CIRiS), an infrared camera capable of temperature measurements and surface composition studies, is being prepared for launch on a commercial lander in late 2026.

Exploring the presence and characteristics of lunar ice is a crucial step towards establishing sustainable lunar infrastructure. These ongoing missions and the discoveries they make will pave the way for exciting future endeavors on the moon and beyond.

FAQ

What is the significance of permanently shadowed regions (PSRs) in relation to lunar ice deposits?

Permanently shadowed regions are areas on the moon that never receive direct sunlight. These regions are important for the search for lunar ice deposits because they provide stable, cold conditions that may preserve water in the form of ice.

What are the potential sources of water on the moon?

Water on the moon could have originated from comets or asteroids crashing into the lunar surface, volcanic activity, or the solar wind. Each of these events leaves behind a unique chemical signature that can be used to trace the source of water.

Why is sulfur an important element to study in relation to lunar ice?

Sulfur is a volatile element on the moon and can provide clues about the source of water. If volcanic activity created the ice, we would expect to find higher amounts of sulfur in lunar ice deposits.

What tools and missions are being used to study lunar ice?

Spacecraft like India’s Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander and its rover Pragyan, as well as NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), are crucial tools for studying lunar ice. These missions provide data through measurements, observations, and chemical analysis to understand the distribution, form, and abundance of water on the moon.

What are the future plans for exploring lunar ice?

NASA has planned the Artemis missions, which aim to deploy astronauts on the lunar surface to investigate ice. Before the Artemis III mission, the Commercial Lunar Payloads Services program will send multiple landers and rovers to search for ice starting in 2023. The Lunar Compact Infrared Imaging System (L-CIRiS), an infrared camera, is being prepared for launch in 2026 to aid in the study of lunar surfaces.