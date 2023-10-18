A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

InSight Lander di a NASA scopre u più grande terremotu mai registratu in Marte

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ott 18, 2023
InSight Lander di a NASA scopre u più grande terremotu mai registratu in Marte

NASA’s InSight lander has made a groundbreaking discovery on Mars, detecting the largest earthquake to ever be recorded on the Red Planet. This marsquake had a magnitude of 4.7, which may not seem significant on Earth, but it is a substantial shake for Mars.

Unlike Earth, Mars does not have plate tectonics, the geological process that usually causes earthquakes. Initially, scientists believed that the quake may have been caused by a meteorite impact, but their search for an impact crater yielded no results. This led them to a new conclusion – the quake was actually triggered by tectonic activity within Mars itself, similar to rumbling deep within the planet.

This discovery sheds new light on Mars’ seismic activities and provides insights into the planet’s interior. “This represents a significant step forward in our understanding of Martian seismic activity and takes us one step closer to better unraveling the planet’s tectonic processes,” said planetary scientist Ben Fernando of the University of Oxford.

During its four-year mission, InSight’s seismometer recorded 1,319 marsquakes. Mars’ single, unbroken crust still has active faults that can trigger quakes, even though the planet is slowly shrinking and cooling with no active plate tectonic processes.

The researchers determined that the 4.7 magnitude quake originated in the Al-Qahira Vallis region in Mars’ southern hemisphere, about 1,200 miles southeast of InSight’s location. It was likely a few dozen miles below the surface. The energy released during this quake was more powerful than all the other marsquakes recorded by InSight combined.

The absence of an impact crater puzzled scientists, as it resembled two meteorite impacts that InSight had previously detected. The findings of this quake play a crucial role in understanding Mars’ geological history and its distribution of seismic activity.

With future human missions to Mars being planned, a greater understanding of Martian seismic activity is crucial. It will help in ensuring the safety and success of these missions.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post Related

scienza

A riduzione di a temperatura glubale puderia aiutà à evità u peghju scenariu di u colapsu di a calotta glaciale di Groenlandia

Ott 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
scienza

A misurazione non distruttiva permette l'informatica quantistica scalabile utilizendu Qubits d'itterbiu

Ott 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
scienza

Un studiu trova tassi più alti di binge eating trà l'adulescenti LGBTQ +

Ott 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai mancatu

scienza

A riduzione di a temperatura glubale puderia aiutà à evità u peghju scenariu di u colapsu di a calotta glaciale di Groenlandia

Ott 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

A misurazione non distruttiva permette l'informatica quantistica scalabile utilizendu Qubits d'itterbiu

Ott 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

Un studiu trova tassi più alti di binge eating trà l'adulescenti LGBTQ +

Ott 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
scienza

U Novu Atlas Cosmicu furnisce dettagli precisi di quasi 400,000 XNUMX galaxie

Ott 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments