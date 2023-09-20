A cura per a perdita di l'osse in astronauti mostra prumessa

A specially-formulated medication has been demonstrated to prevent bone loss in mice, which could potentially benefit astronauts onboard the International Space Station (ISS). Researchers from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and the Forsyth Institute in Massachusetts have developed a drug that not only prevents bone loss in mice residing on the ISS but also increases their bone density.

The team discovered that microgravity causes a one percent decrease in bone mineral density (BMD) per month of exposure. To combat this, they utilized a protein called NELL-1, which regulates bone growth, and modified it to create a drug known as BP-NELL-PEG that targets bone tissues without negative side effects. The mice treated with BP-NELL-PEG showed a significant increase in BMD compared to the control group.

While this breakthrough holds promise for future space missions, including extended stays in microgravity, there is no information available regarding when human trials of NELL-1 could begin. So far, only one company, Bone Biologics based in Massachusetts, has conducted human clinical trials using NELL-1 to treat degenerative disk disease in a pilot program in Australia. The status of this study remains uncertain.

Despite the potential cure for bone loss in astronauts, additional research is needed to address other health effects of space exposure, such as brain changes. For now, astronauts will continue relying on regular treadmill sessions to mitigate the risks associated with prolonged space missions.

