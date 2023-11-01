Scientists have long believed that an asteroid impact led to the extinction of dinosaurs. However, new research suggests that dust, rather than the direct impact, may have played a more significant role in their demise.

According to a study published in Nature Geoscience, Belgian researchers argue that while the immediate effects of the asteroid impact were devastating, previous studies had overlooked another crucial factor: the trillions of tons of dust that would have been propelled into the atmosphere.

The researchers propose that the dust caused a “global winter” as it blocked out the sun’s rays and caused a dramatic drop in the global surface temperature. This lack of light made it difficult for plants to survive, leading to a decline in herbivores and subsequently affecting the entire food chain.

The amount of dust estimated to have been present in the atmosphere is staggering: about 2,000 gigatonnes, which is more than 11 times the weight of Mount Everest. Computer simulations run on sediment from a fossil site in North Dakota indicated that the dust could have blocked sunlight for up to two years, depriving plants of the necessary energy for photosynthesis.

Aside from the immediate impact, the study suggests that the dinosaurs’ extinction was a gradual process that took place over a few years rather than an abrupt event.

The implications of this research extend beyond the realm of prehistoric creatures. Another recent report suggests that, similar to the impact of an asteroid, a nuclear bomb detonation on Earth could also have comparable effects on the atmosphere, leading to a “Nuclear Little Ice Age.”

While the extinction of the dinosaurs brought about a significant change in the Earth’s ecosystem, some scientists argue that it was a necessary condition for the rise of mammals, including humans.

In conclusion, groundbreaking research challenges the long-held belief that the direct impact of an asteroid was solely responsible for the extinction of dinosaurs. Instead, it suggests that the ensuing global winter caused by the enormous amount of dust in the atmosphere played a more pivotal role in reshaping the Earth’s composition and paving the way for the evolutionary success of mammals.