Scopre un novu pianeta Super-puff: TOI-1420b

Scientists have made an exciting discovery in the realm of exoplanets with the identification of TOI-1420b, a newly found “super-puff” planet. This groundbreaking research was recently published in the renowned scientific journal Nature. Stephanie Yoshida and her research team at the Harvard-Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts, utilized data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite to uncover this intriguing celestial object.

The initial sign that something extraordinary was present came from a dip in solar light emissions from the star TOI-1420, as captured by NASA’s data. Further analysis revealed that this intriguing occurrence was a recurring event, suggesting the presence of a planetary body orbiting the star.

TOI-1420b stands out due to its unique physical characteristics. Through meticulous telescopic observations, scientists in Massachusetts determined that the planet is a staggering 1700 times larger in volume than Earth, while possessing a mass only 25 times greater. This results in an incredibly low density, making TOI-1420b a remarkable example in the universe. For comparison, a gas giant like Jupiter, which is about 300 times more massive than Earth, is only 11 times its volume.

The astonishing voluminosity of TOI-1420b is attributed to its composition, consisting of 82% gaseous atmosphere and 18% planetary mass. Mostly made up of hydrogen and helium, this planet is far from habitable for humans.

This exciting discovery expands our understanding of the vast diversity of planetary systems in the cosmos. By studying exoplanets like TOI-1420b, scientists continue to unravel the complexities of the universe, inspiring awe and wonder in all of us.

