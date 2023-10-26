E rete di cage di carbone puderianu rivoluzionari a superconduttività à alta temperatura

In groundbreaking research published in Advanced Science, scientists at the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology have made an astonishing prediction. By exploring the potential of carbon-cage networks, the researchers have proposed the possibility of achieving superconductivity above 100 K – a milestone temperature that would surpass conventional carbides.

Superconductivity is a phenomenon where certain materials can conduct electric current with zero resistance, allowing for the efficient transmission of electricity without any energy loss. However, most superconductors require extremely low temperatures to exhibit this behavior. The discovery of materials that can achieve superconductivity at higher temperatures is vital for advancing technology, as it could lead to more efficient power grids, faster computers, and more powerful magnets.

The researchers employed first-principles calculations to design carbides with the structural characteristics of carbon-cage networks. These structures, called C24 and C32, feature interconnected cage-like units that create crystal formations. By introducing metal dopants to these carbon-cage networks, the researchers predicted the emergence of high-temperature superconductivity.

The results were astounding. The C24 cage network crystals doped with various metals, including Na, Mg, Al, In, and Tl, exhibited superconductivity above 100 K. This is a remarkable achievement, as it surpasses the critical temperature of 77 K, the boiling point of liquid nitrogen.

What sets the carbon-cage network structures apart is the strong electron-phonon coupling they exhibit, which creates powerful interactions between electrons and vibrations in the crystal lattice. These interactions are crucial for the emergence of superconductivity. The researchers found that the choice of metals and their concentration in the carbon-cage networks played a significant role in determining the superconducting properties.

This research opens up exciting possibilities for the development of high-temperature superconductors. It provides a promising new avenue for scientists to explore and inspire further investigations into carbides as the basis for high-Tc superconductors.

