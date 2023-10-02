A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

Una nova ricerca suggerisce chì u mercuriu si riduce

ByRobert Andrew

Ott 2, 2023
Una nova ricerca suggerisce chì u mercuriu si riduce

Recent research indicates that the planet Mercury is continuing to contract and shrink in size. It is believed that Mercury began contracting at least three billion years ago, and the rate of contraction may have been decreasing over time. Models and observations suggest that the planet’s radius may have decreased by up to 7 kilometers. The contraction of the planet has led to the formation of long, tectonic structures known as lobate scarps on its surface.

While studying data from NASA’s Messenger mission (2011-2015), Benjamin Man, a research student at the Open University, discovered small landforms called grabens on Mercury. Grabens are small, shallow landforms that are not expected to survive for hundreds of millions of years. By measuring the depths of the grabens and calculating their formation time, the researchers found that many of these features likely formed in the past few hundred million years.

The presence of these grabens on large compressional tectonic structures indicates that recent tectonism, the faulting or folding of a planet’s outer layer, is widespread on Mercury. This finding provides strong evidence for the ongoing contraction of the planet into the present day.

The study, published in Nature Geoscience, raises questions about the thermochemical properties of Mercury’s interior and highlights the need for further investigation. The upcoming BepiColombo mission, a joint European and Japanese mission set to launch in 2026, will provide more detailed images of Mercury’s surface, allowing researchers to clarify the scale and extent of recent fault movements on the planet.

Sources: Nature Geoscience

By Robert Andrew

Post Related

scienza

U telescopiu James Webb di a NASA rileva i segni potenziali di vita in u pianeta distanti

Ott 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienza

A Vacanza di u Capu di a Pulizzia di u Transitu piglia una svolta devastante per via di un disordine raru

Ott 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia
scienza

U telescopiu James Webb di a NASA rileva i segni potenziali di vita in u pianeta distanti

Ott 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai mancatu

scienza

U telescopiu James Webb di a NASA rileva i segni potenziali di vita in u pianeta distanti

Ott 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
scienza

A Vacanza di u Capu di a Pulizzia di u Transitu piglia una svolta devastante per via di un disordine raru

Ott 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

U telescopiu James Webb di a NASA rileva i segni potenziali di vita in u pianeta distanti

Ott 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
scienza

E Missioni Lunari di a Cina avanzanu cum'è Pechino pianifica per future spedizioni lunari è a stazione di ricerca

Ott 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments