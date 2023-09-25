A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

Brian May, Queen Guitarist è Astrophysicist, Assista a NASA in a Raccolta di Campioni d'Asteroide

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 25, 2023
Brian May, Queen Guitarist è Astrophysicist, Assista a NASA in a Raccolta di Campioni d'Asteroide

Brian May, best known as the guitarist for the rock band Queen, has once again demonstrated his multifaceted talents by assisting NASA in collecting its first-ever asteroid sample. As an astrophysicist, May played a crucial role in the OSIRIS-REx mission, which recently returned a sample from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu.

In a clip aired on NASA TV, May expressed his pride in being a team member of OSIRIS-REx. He credited the mission’s leader, Dante Lauretta, and the entire team for their incredible hard work. May, who is currently rehearsing for a Queen tour, was unable to be present for the sample return but conveyed his support and excitement for the momentous occasion.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected the sample from Bennu in 2020 before embarking on its return journey to Earth. May’s contribution to the mission included creating stereoscopic images from the spacecraft’s data. These images aided in locating a safe landing site for collecting the sample.

After dropping off the sample capsule in Utah, OSIRIS-REx will continue its journey to study another asteroid named Apophis. This ongoing mission highlights NASA’s commitment to studying celestial bodies and furthering our understanding of the universe.

Fonti:
- CNN

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post Related

scienza

L'estinzione di massa imminente: Pangea Ultima è u futuru di a vita nantu à a Terra

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
scienza

A nova scuperta spezia di Pangolin mette in risaltu l'urgenza di ricerca

Sep 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienza

I ricercatori veterinari utilizanu organoidi 3D per studià u cancer di pulmone canina

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai mancatu

scienza

L'estinzione di massa imminente: Pangea Ultima è u futuru di a vita nantu à a Terra

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

A nova scuperta spezia di Pangolin mette in risaltu l'urgenza di ricerca

Sep 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
scienza

I ricercatori veterinari utilizanu organoidi 3D per studià u cancer di pulmone canina

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

I scientisti sequenzianu l'RNA da un tigre di Tasmania estinta, aprendu a porta à a risurrezzione di e spezie perse

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments