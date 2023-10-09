A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

U geologu scopre una massa tettonica persa

ByMampho Brescia

Ott 9, 2023
U geologu scopre una massa tettonica persa

Geologist Suzanna van de Lagemaat from Utrecht University has reconstructed a previously unknown tectonic plate that was once a quarter the size of the Pacific Ocean. The existence of this plate, called Pontus, was predicted by her colleagues over a decade ago based on fragments of old tectonic plates found deep in the Earth’s mantle. Through field research and detailed investigations of mountain belts in various locations, including Japan, Borneo, the Philippines, New Guinea, and New Zealand, Van de Lagemaat reconstructed the lost plate.

One surprising discovery was that remnants of Pontus were found on northern Borneo, confirming its existence. Van de Lagemaat’s research also revealed that Pontus was part of a single coherent plate tectonic system that stretched from southern Japan to New Zealand for at least 150 million years. This finding is significant in the field of plate tectonics.

Understanding the movements of tectonic plates is crucial for understanding the Earth’s geological history, including changes in paleogeography, climate, and the distribution of rare metals. However, large oceanic plates from the past have disappeared into the Earth’s mantle through subduction, leaving behind only fragments of rock in mountain belts.

Van de Lagemaat’s research involved reconstructing the movements of current plates in the western Pacific region. Geological data and magnetic lab research on rocks found on northern Borneo indicated that they were remnants of the Pontus plate.

The existence of Pontus was confirmed through geological anomalies identified by seismographs. When earthquakes send waves through the Earth’s interior, disruptions in the signals can indicate the presence of anomalies in the mantle, such as fragments of tectonic plates.

The discovery of Pontus and its reconstruction provide new insights into the history and dynamics of Earth’s tectonic plates.

Fonti:
– Gondwana Research
- Università di Utrecht

By Mampho Brescia

Post Related

scienza

Tempeste Solari: Una Catastrofe Potenziale per a Società

Ott 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
scienza

Cumplessità stupente di l'orologi circadiani batterichi

Ott 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
scienza

Al di là di a tavola periodica: elementi superpesanti è asteroidi ultradensi

Ott 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ai mancatu

scienza

Tempeste Solari: Una Catastrofe Potenziale per a Società

Ott 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

Cumplessità stupente di l'orologi circadiani batterichi

Ott 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

Al di là di a tavola periodica: elementi superpesanti è asteroidi ultradensi

Ott 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

U tempu spaziale disturba a migrazione di l'uccelli notturni, u studiu trova

Ott 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments