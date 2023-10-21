Cumu u mitu grecu anticu di Prometeu riflette a nostra realità muderna

Prometheus, the Titan who stole fire from the gods and gifted it to humanity, has long served as a symbol of progress and danger. From the perspective of mythology, he is seen as an emancipator, rebelling against Zeus’ tyranny for the sake of humanity. However, in our modern world, Prometheus is taking on a different meaning.

The Industrial Revolution marked a turning point where the power of fire and technology became both a source of glory and disaster. Mary Shelley’s novel “Frankenstein,” subtitled “The Modern Prometheus,” highlighted the hubris and idealism of the monster’s creator. In this context, Prometheus represents our capacity for self-destruction and the dangers of technological overreach.

In recent years, Prometheus has experienced a resurgence in popular culture, reflecting our ambivalence towards technology and its consequences. Christopher Nolan’s film “Oppenheimer” draws a parallel between the punishment endured by the mythical Prometheus and J. Robert Oppenheimer, often considered the father of the atomic bomb. The analogy is further explored in Annie Dorsen’s theater piece “Prometheus Firebringer,” which weaves a cautionary tale about our dependence on artificial intelligence.

Benjamín Labatut’s novel “The Maniac” delves into the life of John von Neumann, a pioneer of artificial intelligence and game theory, who is also compared to Prometheus. Labatut’s book, classified as fiction, attempts to create a new mythology for the modern world, drawing on real people and their ideas.

Both Oppenheimer and von Neumann, who worked closely together during the Manhattan Project, represent the convergence of genius and the possibility of human annihilation. Their work on quantum theory and the atomic bomb demonstrates how abstraction becomes a tangible reality with catastrophic consequences.

While the destructive power of these technologies is evident, the intellectual drama lies in how these abstract concepts become concrete manifestations. Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb serves as a proof of concept for quantum theory. His punishment, much like that of the mythical Prometheus, comes not from the gods, but from the recipients of his gift.

Prometheus’ story resonates with our current reality, as our growing reliance on technology brings both progress and peril. The choices we make in our pursuit of knowledge and power may have far-reaching consequences. The myth of Prometheus serves as a cautionary tale, reminding us to consider the ethical implications of our actions and the potential for self-destruction.

Fonti:

– “How an ancient Greek myth explains our terrifying modern reality” by A.O. Scott, The New York Times