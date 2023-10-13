NASA’s Psyche mission, set to launch today, will not only explore a metal asteroid but also carry out a test of a new communications system. The Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment aims to evaluate a laser-based communications system that could enhance the transmission of information from deep space missions, such as future expeditions to Mars.

NASA currently relies on the Deep Space Network (DSN) to communicate with its spacecraft in distant regions of space. DSN consists of three sites located in California, Spain, and Australia, strategically positioned around the globe to ensure signal detection regardless of Earth’s direction. However, the speed of light imposes a communication delay of up to 20 minutes between Earth and Mars that cannot be decreased.

Instead of attempting to improve the speed of communication, NASA aims to enhance the network’s bandwidth to accommodate the increasing volume of data from space missions. As missions become more sophisticated, their instruments generate larger amounts of data that need to be transmitted. To address this, NASA is upgrading the ground-based communications dishes originally designed for radio communications to handle laser-based (optical) communications.

The introduction of laser communications offers significant advantages over traditional radio communications. Laser systems have the potential to transmit up to ten times more data in the same amount of time. To validate these systems, NASA has been testing demonstration systems in orbit around Earth for several years and will now test the technology on the Psyche mission. The DSOC experiment will assess the use of laser communications in a real deep space mission during the first two years of Psyche’s journey to the main asteroid belt.

Data collected by the Caltech’s Palomar Observatory’s Hale Telescope, with its 200-inch (5.1-meter) diameter, will be used to test the DSOC system over distances of up to 240 million miles. This mission will pave the way for more efficient and higher bandwidth deep space communications, revolutionizing future space explorations.

Fonti: NASA/JPL-Caltech