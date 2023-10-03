New Horizons Mission per Cuntinuà à Esplorà u Sistema Solare Esternu

NASA’s New Horizons mission, which has been under review for potential truncation, has received a reprieve. Dr. Nicky Fox, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, announced that mission operations will continue until at least the end of the decade. The extended operations will focus on multidisciplinary science and continue until the spacecraft exits the Kuiper Belt in 2028-2029.

The New Horizons mission, launched in 2006, initially flew past and studied the Pluto system in 2015 before heading towards the Kuiper Belt. It flew past Kuiper Belt Object Arrokoth in 2019 and has since been exploring and studying other celestial bodies within the Solar System. With its dust measurements, gathering of heliophysical data, and search for another flyby target, the mission has made significant contributions to our understanding of the Solar System.

The Kuiper Belt is a largely unexplored region that contains icy bodies and dwarf planets such as Pluto. Studying these objects provides valuable insights into the origins of the Solar System. The extension of the New Horizons mission will allow for further exploration of this frontier.

Earlier this year, there were concerns that NASA’s proposed changes to the mission would remove the focus on planetary science and replace the current science team. This proposal was met with opposition from the mission team and members of the planetary science community. A collective of 25 prominent planetary scientists signed a letter of protest, and the National Space Society initiated a petition to raise awareness and support for the mission.

Implementing the proposed changes would have resulted in the loss of important scientific research opportunities. Principal Investigator Alan Stern emphasized the unique position of New Horizons in achieving Kuiper Belt science and the spacecraft’s ability to study distant objects and search for new flyby targets.

Funding for the extended mission will come from NASA’s Planetary Science Division, and the program will be jointly managed by the Planetary Science Division and Heliophysics. The budget impact and potential impacts on future projects remain to be assessed.

With the mission’s extension, New Horizons has the opportunity to further contribute to our understanding of the outer Solar System. The spacecraft is in good health and has the resources to operate well into the mid-2050s. As it continues its journey, it may even provide insights as it passes through the boundary to interstellar space.

Fonti:

– NASA’s New Horizons to Continue Exploring Outer Solar System

– NSS Pushes to Prevent Dramatic Downgrade of New Horizons Science Mission