Gaia Mission Maps Over 150,000 Asteroid Orbits

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ott 12, 2023
ESA’s Gaia mission, which was launched in 2013 with the purpose of mapping our galaxy and beyond, recently released its third set of data known as Gaia Data Release 3 (DR3). This latest release contains data on over 1.8 billion stars and has helped fill in the gaps in our knowledge of densely packed star areas that were previously unexplored.

One of the significant findings from Gaia’s DR3 is the mapping of the largest globular cluster visible from Earth, Omega Centauri. By enabling a special mode, Gaia was able to capture a wider patch of the sky and discovered over half a million new stars within this cluster. This new mapping will allow further study of the cluster’s structure and the distribution of stars within it. Gaia is currently investigating eight more regions in a similar manner, which will be included in the next data release, DR4.

In addition to studying stars, Gaia’s DR3 also focused on studying asteroids. Over 150,000 asteroids were studied in this release, with their positions pinpointed over a longer timespan compared to previous data releases. This increased precision allows for a more accurate understanding of their orbits. This information is vital in predicting potential asteroid impacts and for further research on the origins and dynamics of these celestial bodies.

Furthermore, another paper presented in Gaia’s DR3 showcases the mapping of the Milky Way’s disc by analyzing the faint imprints of gas and dust between stars. By stacking and studying six million spectra, the Gaia team was able to identify weak signals that provide insights into the complex physical and chemical processes occurring within our galaxy.

With Gaia’s DR4 expected to be released by the end of 2025, astronomers and scientists are eagerly awaiting more refined details on stellar colors, positions, movements, as well as the identification and characterization of quasars, galaxies, and potential exoplanets. Gaia’s ongoing mission continues to reveal new insights into the universe and expand our understanding of the cosmos.

