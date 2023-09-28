A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

U telescopiu spaziale James Webb di a NASA scopre l'anidride carbonica in Europa

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 28, 2023
U telescopiu spaziale James Webb di a NASA scopre l'anidride carbonica in Europa

Astronomers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made a significant discovery by detecting the presence of carbon dioxide on Europa, one of Jupiter’s icy moons. This finding sheds light on the composition and potential habitability of this mysterious moon.

The researchers utilized the JWST’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) instrument to observe the frozen surface of Europa in the infrared spectrum. Through their observations, they were able to pinpoint the existence of carbon dioxide in a specific region on the moon’s surface.

What’s particularly intriguing about this discovery is that the carbon molecules detected on Europa did not originate from meteorite impacts or other external sources. This suggests that they are naturally occurring on the moon itself, potentially through internal processes.

Europa has long been a target of scientific interest due to its subsurface ocean of liquid water. The presence of carbon dioxide adds another intriguing layer to the moon’s potential habitability. Carbon is a fundamental building block of life as we know it, and its presence could indicate the possibility of organic compounds on Europa.

Future missions, such as NASA’s Europa Clipper, will further investigate this fascinating moon and work towards answering the question of whether Europa could support life. The discovery of carbon dioxide is a crucial step in understanding the complex environment of this distant world.

Da vede:

– NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope: https://www.nasa.gov/webb

– Space.com: https://www.space.com/

By Mampho Brescia

Post Related

scienza

L'evoluzione di l'anemoni di mare mette in luce nantu à a prima vita animale

Sep 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienza

Records di lanciamentu spaziale è Punti salienti di l'esplorazione spaziale robotica di u 2023

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
scienza

Programmi di stage di a NASA: Lanciate a vostra carriera in Scienza è Ingegneria

Sep 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai mancatu

scienza

L'evoluzione di l'anemoni di mare mette in luce nantu à a prima vita animale

Sep 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
scienza

Records di lanciamentu spaziale è Punti salienti di l'esplorazione spaziale robotica di u 2023

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
scienza

Programmi di stage di a NASA: Lanciate a vostra carriera in Scienza è Ingegneria

Sep 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
scienza

A Cina lanciarà a Lunar Probe Chang'e-6 in 2024

Sep 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments