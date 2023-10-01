A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

L'astronauta di a NASA è i cosmonauti russi tornanu à a Terra dopu a missione spaziale di un annu

ByMampho Brescia

Ott 1, 2023
L'astronauta di a NASA è i cosmonauti russi tornanu à a Terra dopu a missione spaziale di un annu

A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have safely returned to Earth after spending just over a year in space. American astronaut Frank Rubio achieved a record-breaking feat, setting the record for the longest U.S. spaceflight. The extended stay was a result of their original ride, a Soyuz capsule, being struck by space debris and losing all its coolant while docked to the International Space Station.

The trio landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan aboard a replacement Soyuz capsule that was launched in February. This capsule was hurriedly sent up to replace the original one after Russian engineers suspected that a piece of space junk had punctured the radiator of the original capsule. With concerns about overheating in the absence of cooling, the decision was made for the craft to return to Earth empty.

What was meant to be a 180-day mission ultimately turned into a 371-day stay for Rubio, who spent more time in space than any previous NASA astronaut on a single spaceflight. The record for the longest space mission is held by Russian cosmonauts with a duration of 437 days.

The return of Rubio and his cosmonaut colleagues was delayed due to the unavailability of another Soyuz capsule to launch a fresh crew. However, their replacements arrived nearly two weeks ago, ensuring continued operations at the International Space Station.

Fonti:
- Applicazione mobile MM News

By Mampho Brescia

Post Related

scienza

U Link Between Quasars and Dust: Insights from New Research

Ott 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha
scienza

L'Image Stupente Revela "Cipolla Galattica" è Fenomenu di Lente Gravitazionale

Ott 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha
scienza

L'OSIRIS-REx di a NASA cumpleta a missione storica di ritornu di campioni di asteroide

Ott 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai mancatu

scienza

U Link Between Quasars and Dust: Insights from New Research

Ott 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
scienza

L'astronauta di a NASA è i cosmonauti russi tornanu à a Terra dopu a missione spaziale di un annu

Ott 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

L'Image Stupente Revela "Cipolla Galattica" è Fenomenu di Lente Gravitazionale

Ott 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
scienza

L'OSIRIS-REx di a NASA cumpleta a missione storica di ritornu di campioni di asteroide

Ott 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments