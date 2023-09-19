A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

U Curiosity Rover di a NASA ghjunghje à una destinazione precaria in Marte

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 19, 2023
U Curiosity Rover di a NASA ghjunghje à una destinazione precaria in Marte

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover has successfully reached an important destination on the Red Planet called the Gediz Vallis Ridge. This ridge is believed to hold evidence of Mars’ wet past and information about ancient landslides. The formation was created by debris flows carrying mud and boulders down the side of a mountain, which eventually spread out into a towering ridge due to erosion from wind. Geologist William Dietrich stated that witnessing these events would have been incredible and studying them will help scientists better understand similar events on Earth.

Curiosity faced several challenges in reaching the Gediz Vallis Ridge. It had difficulty accessing the region after scaling a rock formation known as the Greenheugh Pediment, followed by running into knife-edged rocks referred to as “gator-back” rocks. Earlier this year, it also encountered difficulties in the Marker Band Valley. Finally, after three years, the rover managed to safely access the ridge.

During its 11-day stay at the ridge, Curiosity captured 136 images of the area using its Mastcam. These images revealed dark rocks that originated elsewhere on the mountain and smaller shards that are believed to have come from higher parts of Mount Sharp. The rover also provided scientists with up-close views of a geologic phenomenon called a “debris flow fan,” where debris spreads out in a fan shape.

Having successfully explored the Gediz Vallis Ridge, Curiosity is now heading towards a path above the ridge to investigate the watery history of Mount Sharp. This mission is part of NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory mission, which has been ongoing since 2012, and has taken Curiosity to various fascinating locations on Mars.

Fonti:
– NASA confirms Curiosity Mars rover reached Gediz Vallis Ridge – NASA
– Curiosity Team’s Evolving View of Gale Crater’s Ancient Environment – NASA
– NASA’s Curiosity rover: The smartest car on Mars – CNET

By Mampho Brescia

Post Related

scienza

Utilizà a luce per cumunicà cù e piante

Sep 22, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienza

U Futuru di a Stazione Spaziale Internaziunale: A NASA Plans Controlled Deorbit

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew
scienza

ISRO si prepara à rinviviscia a cumunicazione cù Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ai mancatu

scienza

Utilizà a luce per cumunicà cù e piante

Sep 22, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
scienza

U Futuru di a Stazione Spaziale Internaziunale: A NASA Plans Controlled Deorbit

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

ISRO si prepara à rinviviscia a cumunicazione cù Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
scienza

Isro aspetta a cunfirmazione di u signale da Vikram Lander mentre a luce di u sole torna à u Polu Sud lunare

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments