Using data spanning two decades collected by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, astronomers have gained valuable new information about an eruption from Eta Carinae that occurred in the mid-19th century. The observations were combined to create a movie, showcasing frames of Eta Carinae from 1999, 2003, 2009, 2014, and 2020. By analyzing this data in conjunction with observations from ESA’s XMM-Newton, astronomers were able to track the expansion of the stellar eruption that took place approximately 180 years ago, during which Eta Carinae expelled a significant mass into space at speeds up to 4.5 million miles per hour. This study highlights how different space observatories can collaborate to enhance our understanding of long-term changes in the universe.

Eta Carinae is a binary star system consisting of two massive stars, with one estimated to be 90 times the mass of the Sun and the other approximately 30 times the mass of the Sun. In the 1800s, Eta Carinae experienced a massive explosion known as the “Great Eruption,” during which it expelled between 10 and 45 times the mass of the Sun. This material formed dense spherical clouds of gas, known as the Homunculus Nebula, located on opposite sides of the two stars.

A previous study using Chandra data had discovered a bright ring of X-rays surrounding the Homunculus Nebula. The new movie created from Chandra data, along with a deep image formed by aggregating the data, offers additional insights into the volatile history of Eta Carinae. It reveals the rapid expansion of the X-ray ring and the presence of a previously unknown faint shell of X-rays outside of it. The faint X-ray shell is believed to be the blast wave from the Great Eruption in the 1840s.

Based on these findings, researchers hypothesize that material was ejected from Eta Carinae sometime between 1200 and 1800, even before the Great Eruption. The blast wave from the Great Eruption then collided with and heated this ejected material, forming the bright X-ray ring. This blast wave has since traveled beyond the ring. The similarities in shape and orientation between the outer X-ray shell and the Homunculus Nebula suggest a common origin for both structures.

Further analysis using the XMM-Newton telescope revealed that the X-ray brightness of Eta Carinae has diminished over time, consistent with previous observations. Researchers estimated the brightness of Eta Carinae in X-rays during the Great Eruption and combined this with the observed speed of the ejected material to determine that the eruption likely consisted of two explosions. The first explosion involved the rapid ejection of a smaller amount of fast, low-density gas, producing the X-ray blast wave. This was followed by a slower ejection of dense gas, which ultimately formed the Homunculus Nebula.

A previous study led by Nathan Smith of the University of Arizona suggested that the Great Eruption was caused by the merger of two stars within the triple star system. This explanation could also account for the ring-like structure observed in X-rays, as the merger would have ejected material in a flat plane.

The new insights gained from the Chandra X-ray Observatory offer a deeper understanding of the fascinating history of Eta Carinae, suggesting that it survived an extremely powerful explosion that would typically obliterate a star.

Fonte: The Astrophysical Journal