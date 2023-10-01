A vita di a cità

scienza

A NASA sparte un video fascinante di i resti di Supernova in Instagram

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ott 1, 2023
A NASA sparte un video fascinante di i resti di Supernova in Instagram

NASA continues to captivate and educate its audience through the stunning images and videos it shares on social media. In a recent Instagram post, NASA showcased a time-lapse video of the Cygnus Loop, the remnants of a star’s supernova explosion.

The video, posted on NASA’s dedicated Hubble Space Telescope page, illustrates the expansion of the shock front of the remnant as it travels into interstellar space at incredible speeds. The caption accompanying the video provides further details about the images captured in 2001 and 2020, showing an orange ribbon of light expanding against the backdrop of black space dotted with stars.

The video quickly went viral, garnering close to 1.4 million views and numerous comments from Instagram users. Some expressed awe at the beauty of the explosion, while others wondered if the colors in the video were enhanced or if they represented the visible spectrum.

NASA’s social media presence plays a crucial role in not only captivating its audience but also educating them about the wonders of the universe. By sharing such mesmerizing content, NASA continues to inspire and ignite curiosity about space exploration.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

