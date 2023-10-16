A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

Mirion Technologies cuntribuisce à a missione Psyche di a NASA

ByMampho Brescia

Ott 16, 2023
Mirion Technologies cuntribuisce à a missione Psyche di a NASA

Mirion Technologies, a leading provider of radiation safety solutions, has announced its contribution to NASA’s Psyche mission. The mission, led by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, aims to explore the asteroid Psyche, believed to be primarily composed of metallic iron and nickel.

Mirion has provided a specialized high-purity germanium (HPGe) gamma-ray detection component that will play a pivotal role in unlocking the mysteries of the asteroid. The gamma-ray detector is equipped with advanced sensing capabilities, enabling precise measurements of gamma radiation emanating from the asteroid.

This component is not only essential for the mission’s scientific objectives but also has significant applications on Earth. Germanium detectors, known for their unparalleled sensitivity to gamma radiation, find extensive use in fields such as nuclear physics, environmental monitoring, and research applications. They enable enhanced accuracy in detecting and analyzing radiation sources, ensuring the safety and efficiency of various processes.

Mirion’s involvement in the Psyche mission reflects their long history of contributing to space exploration and research. The company is excited about the potential discoveries that may arise from their contribution.

Mirion Technologies is a global leader in radiation safety, science, and medicine. They provide proven radiation safety technologies for essential work within research and development labs, critical nuclear facilities, and healthcare settings. Headquartered in Atlanta, Mirion operates in 12 countries and employs approximately 2,700 people.

For more information about Mirion’s capabilities and contributions to space exploration, visit mirion.com/space.

Source: Mirion Technologies

By Mampho Brescia

Post Related

scienza

Una nova ricerca esplora l'impattu di l'impatti nantu à l'organichi nantu à Ceres

Ott 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
scienza

Quandu l'animali si sò sviluppati prima? Un novu approcciu per risolve u dibattitu

Ott 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
scienza

L'eclissi solare "Ring of Fire" captiva milioni di terrestri

Ott 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai mancatu

scienza

Una nova ricerca esplora l'impattu di l'impatti nantu à l'organichi nantu à Ceres

Ott 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

Quandu l'animali si sò sviluppati prima? Un novu approcciu per risolve u dibattitu

Ott 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

L'eclissi solare "Ring of Fire" captiva milioni di terrestri

Ott 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
scienza

U Role di i Film d'Acqua in Trasformazioni Chimiche

Ott 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments