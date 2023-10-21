A missione Mars Orbiter-2: Esplora Marte cù carichi putenti

India is preparing for yet another milestone in space exploration with the upcoming Mars Orbiter Mission-2, also known as Mangalyaan-2. This mission will be equipped with a diverse array of scientific payloads, each in various stages of development.

One of the key payloads is the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), which will play a crucial role in confirming the existence of hypothesized Martian rings and uncovering the source of dust. The dust could potentially originate from Mars’ enigmatic moons, Phobos and Deimos. Understanding the origin of this dust will provide valuable insights into the geological processes on Mars.

Another important payload is the Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, which will focus on measuring neutral and electron density profiles in the Martian atmosphere. By using a microwave transmitter, this experiment aims to gain a deeper understanding of the composition and behavior of the atmosphere. This data will be essential for studying the climate and weather patterns on Mars.

The Mangalyaan-2 mission will also feature the Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), which will analyze the energetic particles in the Martian environment. This will help scientists study the interaction between the solar wind and the Martian atmosphere, shedding light on the planet’s magnetic field and its effect on the atmosphere.

Additionally, the mission will carry the Langmuir Probe and the Electric Field Experiment (LPEX). These instruments will measure the electric fields and plasma densities in the Martian ionosphere, providing valuable data on the upper atmosphere and its interaction with the solar wind.

The Mars Orbiter Mission-2 holds great promise for expanding our knowledge of the Red Planet. By deploying these powerful payloads, ISRO aims to gather valuable data on the Martian atmosphere, dust, and ionosphere. The insights gained from this mission will contribute to our understanding of Mars’ geological and atmospheric processes.

Definizione:

1. Payloads: Instruments or equipment carried by a spacecraft to perform specific scientific or technical tasks.

2. Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX): A scientific payload that aims to confirm the existence of Martian rings and study the origin and composition of dust.

3. Radio Occultation (RO) experiment: A payload that measures neutral and electron density profiles in the Martian atmosphere using microwave technology.

4. Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS): A scientific instrument that analyzes energetic particles in the Martian environment.

5. Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX): Instruments that measure electric fields and plasma densities in the Martian ionosphere.

Fonti:

- ISRO (Organizazione Indiana di Ricerca Spaziale)