A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

ISRO pianifica a seconda missione di Marte cù Mangalyaan-2

ByGabriel Botha

Ott 2, 2023
ISRO pianifica a seconda missione di Marte cù Mangalyaan-2

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its second Mars mission, called Mars Orbiter Mission-2 (MOM-2) or Mangalyaan-2. This upcoming mission comes after the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon and the ongoing mission Aditya-L1. The aim of Mangalyaan-2 is to further explore the red planet and expand our knowledge about its atmosphere, environment, and interplanetary dust.

Mangalyaan-2 will be equipped with four payloads that will conduct various scientific experiments. The first payload, the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), aims to unravel the mysteries of high-altitude regions of Mars by studying the abundance, spread, and movement of substances there. The second payload, the Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, will measure electron density profiles and study the atmosphere of Mars. The third payload, the Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), will focus on studying solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles. Lastly, the Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) will be used to study electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves in the Mars plasma environment.

If the speculations and claims are true, Mangalyaan-2 will be another significant project for ISRO. Additionally, ISRO chief S. Somanath has revealed that India is also planning a space exploration mission to Venus, named Shukrayaan. With these ambitious plans and major missions lined up for the coming years, ISRO continues to bring joy to Indians and make significant contributions to the field of space exploration.

Fonti:
– Physical Research Laboratory
– ISRO chief S. Somanath

By Gabriel Botha

Post Related

scienza

U telescopiu James Webb di a NASA rileva i segni potenziali di vita in u pianeta distanti

Ott 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienza

E Missioni Lunari di a Cina avanzanu cum'è Pechino pianifica per future spedizioni lunari è a stazione di ricerca

Ott 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
scienza

Athena: U Sistema di Modellazione di u focu AI-Powered Battling Bushfires in NSW

Ott 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ai mancatu

scienza

U telescopiu James Webb di a NASA rileva i segni potenziali di vita in u pianeta distanti

Ott 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
scienza

E Missioni Lunari di a Cina avanzanu cum'è Pechino pianifica per future spedizioni lunari è a stazione di ricerca

Ott 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

Athena: U Sistema di Modellazione di u focu AI-Powered Battling Bushfires in NSW

Ott 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

A nave spaziale OSIRIS-REx di a NASA torna un campionu di asteroide storicu à a Terra

Ott 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments