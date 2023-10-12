A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

Una nave spaziale di a NASA hè diretta à un asteroide raru riccu di metalli

ByGabriel Botha

Ott 12, 2023
Una nave spaziale di a NASA hè diretta à un asteroide raru riccu di metalli

NASA is preparing to launch the Psyche mission, a spacecraft that will embark on a 2.2 billion mile journey to investigate a rare, metal-rich asteroid beyond the orbit of Mars. The spacecraft will ride on board a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, with the launch scheduled for Thursday at 10:16 a.m. ET, weather permitting. The mission will be live-streamed on NASA’s YouTube channel and website.

The Psyche mission’s target is a 140-mile-wide asteroid named Psyche, which orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter in the main asteroid belt. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of a shattered planetesimal, providing valuable insights into the formation of planets.

The spacecraft will carry several instruments to study the asteroid, including a multispectral imager, a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer, a magnetometer, and a radio instrument. These instruments will help scientists gather data on the asteroid’s size, shape, and composition.

If all goes according to plan, the spacecraft will enter Psyche’s orbit in late July 2029 and begin its mission in August of the same year. The mission was briefly delayed due to an issue with the spacecraft’s thrusters, but the problem has since been resolved.

The Psyche mission is a significant milestone for NASA, as it is the first mission to explore a planetary body primarily made of metal. Scientists hope that the data gathered from this mission will provide valuable insights into the formation and composition of asteroids and other celestial bodies.

Fonte: Gizmodo

By Gabriel Botha

Post Related

scienza

E donne Preferiscenu a Forza Fìsica in Relazioni Cortu-Term, Ma l'umore Affiliative per u Successu Longu Durata

Ott 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienza

Guida per vede è fotografà in modu sicuru l'eclissi solare anulare

Ott 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
scienza

Satelliti in u spaziu: una minaccia per a radioastronomia è a nostra cunnessione cù u Cosmos

Ott 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai mancatu

scienza

E donne Preferiscenu a Forza Fìsica in Relazioni Cortu-Term, Ma l'umore Affiliative per u Successu Longu Durata

Ott 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
scienza

Guida per vede è fotografà in modu sicuru l'eclissi solare anulare

Ott 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

Satelliti in u spaziu: una minaccia per a radioastronomia è a nostra cunnessione cù u Cosmos

Ott 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
scienza

Fluorescenza aduprata per misurà i livelli di stress in a soia esposta à l'ozonu

Ott 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments