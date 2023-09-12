A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

SpaceX hè stallatu per lancià un altru batch di satelliti Starlink

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
SpaceX hè stallatu per lancià un altru batch di satelliti Starlink

SpaceX is scheduled to launch another group of satellites for its Starlink internet service from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The mission, known as Starlink Group 7-2, will deploy 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit. These satellites are a condensed version of the full-sized Starlink V2 satellites that will be launched in the future using the Starship vehicle.

The Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base and the first stage will separate after approximately two and a half minutes. The booster, designated B1071, will then attempt to land on the drone ship stationed off the coast of Baja California. If successful, it will mark the booster’s 11th flight and the eighth time it has landed on the drone ship.

Meanwhile, the second stage will complete its first burn to reach an initial parking orbit. After a 45-minute coast, it will perform a second firing to reach the final intended orbit. At T+1 hour, 2 minutes and 19 seconds after launch, the 21 satellites will be deployed.

According to statistics from Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, this launch will bring the total number of Starlink satellites launched to 5,070. SpaceX previously reported having over 1.5 million Starlink subscribers and the service is available in more than 60 countries.

The launch will be streamed live, providing viewers with a front-row seat to witness another milestone in SpaceX’s ongoing efforts to expand its Starlink internet service and global coverage.

Fonti:
– Jonathan McDowell (Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics)
- SpaceX

By Robert Andrew

Post Related

scienza

A scuperta di e cellule staminali in a spine mette in luce a diffusione di u tumore

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
scienza

A missione Juno di a NASA cattura una foto mozzafiato di Jupiter è a so luna vulcanica Io

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienza

L'Agenzia Spaziale di l'Emirati Arabi Uniti mette in vista u cinturione d'asteroidi

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai mancatu

scienza

A scuperta di e cellule staminali in a spine mette in luce a diffusione di u tumore

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
scienza

A missione Juno di a NASA cattura una foto mozzafiato di Jupiter è a so luna vulcanica Io

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
scienza

L'Agenzia Spaziale di l'Emirati Arabi Uniti mette in vista u cinturione d'asteroidi

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

L'Origine di l'Ossa Vertebrale è u so Role in Tumor Metastasis

Sep 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments