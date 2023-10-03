Novi Insights nantu à a Luminosità di Galassie Giovani da u Telescopiu Spaziale James Webb

Astrophysicists from Northwestern University have made an interesting discovery about the brightness of the universe’s youngest galaxies, as observed by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Contrary to previous assumptions, these galaxies are not as vast as their brightness would suggest. This finding challenges our understanding of the early universe, shedding light on the period shortly after the Big Bang.

Initially, the researchers were taken aback by the excessive brightness of these young galaxies. It seemed as though these galaxies matured from toddlers to adults within a short span of time, raising questions about our knowledge of the cosmos. Professor Claude-Andre Faucher-Giguere, the senior researcher at Northwestern University, expressed surprise, stating, “The discovery of these galaxies was a big surprise because they were substantially brighter than anticipated.”

The team conducted new simulations to investigate this cosmic mystery. While a galaxy’s brightness is typically indicative of its mass, the researchers discovered that smaller galaxies can also exhibit intense brightness due to sporadic bursts of star formation. Dr. Guochao Sun, the lead researcher, explained that “if star formation happens in bursts, it will emit flashes of light. That is why we see several very bright galaxies.”

Referred to as the “cosmic dawn,” the period spanning approximately 100 million to 1 billion years after the Big Bang witnessed the birth of the universe’s first stars and galaxies. However, our understanding of this epoch was limited until the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope. Dr. Sun remarked, “The JWST brought us a lot of knowledge about cosmic dawn.”

By employing intricate computer simulations, the researchers recreated the conditions after the Big Bang. These simulations revealed a phenomenon called “bursty star formation,” characterized by alternating cycles of intense star birth followed by prolonged periods of dormancy. Professor Faucher-Giguere highlighted that bursty star formation is especially prevalent in low-mass galaxies, where stars form, explode as supernovae, and give rise to new formations.

Importantly, these simulations aligned with the observations made by the JWST regarding the brightness of galaxies during cosmic dawn. This research not only presents the first evidence, obtained through detailed computer simulations, that bursty star formation can account for the luminosity of galaxies at this early stage, but also supports our standard model of the universe.

This study, titled “Bursty star formation naturally explains the abundance of bright galaxies at cosmic dawn,” received support from NASA and the National Science Foundation and was published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Fonti:

- Università Northwestern

- NASA

- Fundazione Naziunale di Scienza