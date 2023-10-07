A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

U telescopiu spaziale Jamess Webb revela scuperte sorprendenti nantu à e prime galassie

ByRobert Andrew

Ott 7, 2023
U telescopiu spaziale Jamess Webb revela scuperte sorprendenti nantu à e prime galassie

The James Webb Space Telescope has made groundbreaking discoveries about the early universe, including the existence of mature galaxies during the cosmic dawn. These findings have challenged previous theories in cosmology and left scientists searching for explanations. However, a new study using sophisticated computer simulations may have resolved this mystery.

The study suggests that star formation in the early galaxies occurred in bursts rather than at a steady pace. While these galaxies may have been relatively small, they appear to glow brightly due to these intense bursts of star formation. This can create a deceptive impression of great mass, leading to the misconception that these galaxies are larger than they actually are.

“Astronomers can securely measure how bright those early galaxies are because photons (particles of light) are directly detectable and countable, whereas it is much more difficult to tell whether those galaxies are really big or massive. They appear to be big because they are observed to be bright,” explains Guochao Sun, the lead author of the study.

The findings from the James Webb Space Telescope have provided a unique glimpse into the cosmic dawn and shed light on the early history of our universe. These discoveries have the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the origin and development of galaxies.

Fonti:
- Reuters: Will Dunham
- Università Northwestern
- Lettere di Journal Astrophysical

By Robert Andrew

Post Related

scienza

Una nova pruposta per catturà l'Esive Photon Ring of Black Holes

Ott 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
scienza

L'astrònomi scopre u misteru di l'allineamentu di Novae cù u Jet Galatticu in M87

Ott 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
scienza

L'impurtanza di a Biochimica è a Chimica Organica in Capisce a Vita

Ott 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai mancatu

scienza

Una nova pruposta per catturà l'Esive Photon Ring of Black Holes

Ott 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

L'astrònomi scopre u misteru di l'allineamentu di Novae cù u Jet Galatticu in M87

Ott 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

L'impurtanza di a Biochimica è a Chimica Organica in Capisce a Vita

Ott 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

L'astrònomi studianu TRAPPIST-1 b per capiscenu l'osservazioni di l'Exoplanets

Ott 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments