U Passu prossimu in Cartografia di u Cervellu Umanu: Capture di Dati di Connectome à Livellu di Sinapsi

Sep 26, 2023
U Passu prossimu in Cartografia di u Cervellu Umanu: Capture di Dati di Connectome à Livellu di Sinapsi

The human brain, with its intricate network of neurons and synapses, has long been a mystery to scientists. However, Harvard neuroscientist Jeff Lichtman and his colleagues are taking a groundbreaking step towards understanding this complexity by creating a map of the brain, known as a connectome.

Lichtman, along with partners from Princeton University, MIT, Cambridge University, and Johns Hopkins, has received $30 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health to reconstruct the neural wiring inside a mouse brain. By imaging a small region of the brain responsible for memory consolidation and other complex tasks, the team aims to demonstrate the feasibility of mapping the entire mouse brain at the synapse level.

Just as the Human Genome Project provided a comprehensive catalog of human genes and their DNA sequences, Lichtman’s connectome would provide a comprehensive diagram of every neural connection in the brain. This could have profound implications for understanding and treating brain disorders such as autism and schizophrenia. Currently, these disorders are believed to be caused by subtle miswirings in the brain that cannot be detected by current brain scans.

The development of connectomics, the field pioneered by Lichtman, has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the brain. By providing a detailed map of neural connections, researchers can gain insights into the underlying causes of brain disorders and develop new approaches for diagnosis and treatment.

The BRAIN Initiative, a research initiative launched by the National Institutes of Health, has recently awarded funding to support the development of connectomics research. Lichtman’s team is part of the BRAIN Initiative Connectivity Across Scales network, which aims to develop the technical capabilities and research capacity needed to create wiring diagrams of whole brains.

In conclusion, capturing synapse-level connectome data is a crucial next step in understanding the complexity of the human brain. With the potential to revolutionize our understanding of brain disorders, this research could pave the way for new approaches in diagnosis and treatment. Source: The Mind of a Mouse (Cell); Jeff W. Lichtman and Viren Jain

