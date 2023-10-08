Delizie di u celu di a matina: Venus è Crescent Moon in cunghjunzione

On the morning of Tuesday, October 10, sky-gazers have the opportunity to witness a stunning celestial sight in the eastern sky. Roughly three hours before sunrise, the planet Venus and a 17%-lit crescent moon will be just 5 degrees apart, making them easily visible to the naked eye. As the moon rises around half an hour before Venus, viewers will have a chance to observe the two heavenly bodies side by side.

In addition to this captivating conjunction, viewers will also be able to spot a couple of bright stars surrounding the crescent moon and Venus. Positioned in front of the constellation Leo, the lion, the moon will be located between two of Leo’s brightest stars: Algieba and Regulus. Regulus, also known as the Lion’s Heart, is the 21st-brightest star in the sky and resides approximately 79 light-years away from the solar system. It is a part of Leo’s sickle, which appears as a backward question mark.

Within the sickle, there are a total of six stars, with Regulus situated at the bottom. On the other side of the crescent moon, viewers will be able to observe Algieba, which is about 130 light-years away from the solar system. Algieba is considered to be one of the clearest double stars in the night sky and can be split into a pair of golden stars when observed through a good small telescope.

While the crescent moon will gradually move away from Venus and the bright stars as it follows its orbit, there will be more breathtaking sights to behold. On the mornings of Wednesday, October 11 and Thursday, October 12, the moon will appear even slimmer, with just 10% and 5% illumination, respectively. These sightings will occur as the moon approaches its new-moon phase, culminating in a solar eclipse visible throughout the Americas on Saturday, October 14.

Fonti:

Astronomia Avà

TimeandDate.com