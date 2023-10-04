A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

A cumpusizioni di l'Universu: Numeri novi nantu à a materia è l'energia scura

ByGabriel Botha

Ott 4, 2023
A cumpusizioni di l'Universu: Numeri novi nantu à a materia è l'energia scura

Scientists have recently provided new estimates for the amount of matter in the universe. According to their research, matter is believed to make up 31% of the total composition, while the remaining 69% is occupied by dark energy. It is important to note that neither dark matter nor dark energy has been directly detected so far.

The question of how much matter exists in the universe has long intrigued physicists. While we can observe and detect certain forms of matter, there is still much that remains mysterious. In a recent publication in The Astrophysical Journal, a team of scientists proposed that matter comprises only 31% of the total universe. The remaining 69% is attributed to dark matter and dark energy, both of which elude direct observation.

Dr. Mohamed Abdullah, the lead author of the study and a researcher at the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics in Egypt, explained that cosmologists believe only a mere 20% of the matter in the universe can be classified as “baryonic” matter. This category encompasses all visible matter, such as atoms, stars, and galaxies. The remaining 80% is thought to be dark matter, a hypothetical type of matter composed of yet unknown subatomic particles.

These new findings shed light on the mysterious composition of the universe, revealing that a significant portion of its contents consists of matter that we are unable to directly detect. Further exploration and research are necessary to uncover the true nature of dark matter and dark energy and to better understand their role in shaping our universe.

Fonti:
- U Journal Astrophysical
– National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics, Egypt

By Gabriel Botha

Post Related

scienza

Dodici alunni di a scola primaria per cunnetta cù a Stazione Spaziale Internaziunale in Live Link-Up

Ott 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
scienza

A scuperta di Evidenza Moleculare di Phaeomelanin in Fossili furnisce Insights in Antica Colorazione Animale

Ott 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
scienza

I gingers esistenu dapoi 10 milioni d'anni, u studiu trova

Ott 6, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ai mancatu

scienza

Dodici alunni di a scola primaria per cunnetta cù a Stazione Spaziale Internaziunale in Live Link-Up

Ott 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

A scuperta di Evidenza Moleculare di Phaeomelanin in Fossili furnisce Insights in Antica Colorazione Animale

Ott 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

I gingers esistenu dapoi 10 milioni d'anni, u studiu trova

Ott 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

I difetti in i materiali ponu sparghje più veloce di l'onda sonora, secondu u novu studiu

Ott 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments