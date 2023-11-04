New Discoveries Unveil Origins of Didymos and Dimorphos

In a groundbreaking mission last September, NASA successfully redirected the hazardous asteroid Dimorphos away from Earth by smashing a spacecraft into it. Known as the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), this mission exceeded expectations by demonstrating humanity’s ability to avert potential asteroid collisions. However, the aftermath of the impact has also provided scientists with fascinating insights into the origins of both Dimorphos and its larger counterpart, Didymos.

Recent research conducted following the DART impact has revealed that Dimorphos and Didymos are composed of the same material, indicating that they likely originated from a single body. The spectroscopic signature, which refers to the specific wavelengths of light reflected from the asteroids, was found to be identical between the two. Both asteroids consist mainly of silicate, a compound composed of silicon and oxygen.

During the initial impact, a cloud of fine-grained dust and gaseous material containing traces of sodium and potassium was dispersed away from the system within minutes. However, a secondary cloud of heavier debris persisted for months. Observations made using NASA’s 3m IRTF telescope in Hawaii showed that this debris cloud matched the spectroscopic signature of pre-impact Didymos, confirming their shared composition.

The composition of the debris cloud also provided insights into the differences between Didymos and Dimorphos. While the debris was made up of larger rocks and heavier material, the surface of Didymos likely consists of smaller grains. This prediction can be further confirmed by the upcoming European Space Agency’s HERA mission.

But how did Didymos and Dimorphos separate from each other if they were once one body? The leading theory is the ‘rotational-disruption’ model, which suggests that fast-spinning asteroids with weak internal strength can eject material into orbit, eventually forming a satellite. Didymos, with its fast rotation and peculiar geometry of a spherical shape with an equatorial bulge, aligns with this model.

With the accumulation of new data gathered after the DART impact, the evidence supporting the origins of Didymos and Dimorphos as a single body has strengthened. Not only does the identical spectral signature provide a strong case, but it also offers scientists a unique opportunity to study Dimorphos in detail. As we continue to unravel the mysteries of our universe, such missions and discoveries contribute to our growing understanding of the cosmos and our role in ensuring Earth’s safety.

