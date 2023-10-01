A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

A Guerra Civile in a Ricerca di a Cuscenza: Accusazioni di Pseudoscienza

ByMampho Brescia

Ott 1, 2023
A Guerra Civile in a Ricerca di a Cuscenza: Accusazioni di Pseudoscienza

Summary: Over 100 consciousness researchers have accused the integrated information theory (IIT) of consciousness of being pseudoscience. The critics argue that this association with a pseudoscientific theory will harm the credibility of consciousness science as a whole. However, there are others who believe that unsupported charges of pseudoscience will lead to the entire field of consciousness science being perceived as pseudoscience. The theory itself, IIT, is a comprehensive theory of consciousness proposed by neuroscientist Giulio Tononi. It aims to provide precise mathematical conditions for determining when a system, such as the brain, is conscious. The theory is based on the mathematical measure of integration of information, labeled as ϕ. The signatories of the letter question the experimental support for the theory’s bold implications. An adversarial collaboration between IIT and the global workspace theory resulted in mixed experimental results, leaning slightly towards IIT. However, it should be noted that IIT is not solely based on scientific experimentation, but also involves philosophical reflection. The theory begins with five axioms derived from conscious experience and translates them into postulates about the properties required for a physical system to embody consciousness. Critics of IIT may be motivated by a desire to differentiate science from philosophy as well as to establish consciousness science as a legitimate scientific field. However, consciousness itself is not a publicly observable phenomenon, and its study goes beyond traditional scientific methods.

Fonti:
– Philip Goff. “The Civil War in Consciousness Research: Accusations of Pseudoscience.” The Conversation, 13 October 2021.

By Mampho Brescia

Post Related

scienza

New Mars Rover per Esplora u Pianeta Rossu

Ott 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienza

U telescopiu spaziale Hubble di a NASA cattura una splendida maghjina di brillanti jet protostellari

Ott 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
scienza

Unlocking the Secrets of Early Embryonic Development

Ott 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai mancatu

scienza

New Mars Rover per Esplora u Pianeta Rossu

Ott 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
scienza

U telescopiu spaziale Hubble di a NASA cattura una splendida maghjina di brillanti jet protostellari

Ott 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

Unlocking the Secrets of Early Embryonic Development

Ott 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

U robot di natazione hà u scopu di cumbatte e minacce à a salute umana

Ott 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments