U Gulf Stream si debilita è l'implicazioni sò prufonde

A recent study conducted by researchers from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the University of Miami has confirmed that the Gulf Stream, a major weather system, is indeed weakening. This has significant consequences for climate patterns globally.

The researchers analyzed four decades of data from the Florida Straits, including measurements of seawater volume transported through the region. They found that Gulf Stream transport has decreased by approximately 4 percent over the past 40 years, providing the first “conclusive, unambiguous observational evidence” of a slowdown.

While the underlying reasons for this weakening were not specifically identified in the study, the researchers assert that there is a 99 percent chance that it is not a random occurrence. However, they were unable to determine the extent to which it is related to climate change or if it is a natural variation.

The Gulf Stream plays a crucial role in the climate system, as it flows from the Gulf of Mexico, around Florida, up the east coast of the US, and into the Atlantic Ocean. The warmer water it carries affects various factors such as temperatures, precipitation, sea level, and hurricane activity. It also transports nutrients, including carbon, across the ocean.

The study utilized a complex Bayesian model to analyze data from satellite readings, undersea cables, and field recordings. These long-term ocean observations are crucial in identifying trends lasting several decades or longer.

While it is clear that the Gulf Stream is weakening, and global warming is likely contributing to this phenomenon, the specific consequences are uncertain. The Gulf Stream and its associated weather patterns have a significant impact on the planet’s climate, influencing extreme weather events, average temperatures, and rainfall.

It is important to also consider how climate shifts will ultimately affect weather systems, potentially causing further disruption. The researchers hope that the data analysis techniques used in this study can be applied to other oceanic regions to detect additional climate change signals.

“The Gulf Stream is a vital artery of the ocean’s circulation, and so the ramifications of its weakening are global,” says oceanographer Lisa Beal from the University of Miami.

The study’s findings have been published in Geophysical Research Letters.

Fonti:

– Piecuch et al., Geophysical Research Letters, 2023

– The research has been published in Geophysical Research Letters.