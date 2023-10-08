Nova Evidenza di Colorazione di Ginger Trovata in Rane Fossili

Scientists at University College Cork (UCC) have made an exciting discovery in the field of palaeontology. They have found molecular evidence of phaeomelanin, the pigment responsible for ginger coloration, in fossilized frogs. This groundbreaking study, led by Dr. Tiffany Slater and Professor Maria McNamara, sheds light on ancient animal colors and the evolution of pigments in the animal kingdom.

Melanin pigments play a crucial role in physiological processes and animal behavior. However, the impact of fossilization on molecular signatures for phaeomelanin was not fully understood. To address this question, the researchers collaborated with scientists from Fujita Health University, Linyi University, and Lund University. They meticulously analyzed 10-million-year-old frog fossils and identified molecular fragments of phaeomelanin. This discovery is remarkable considering the toxicity of this pigment to contemporary animals.

Dr. Slater expressed excitement about the finding, stating that it enables palaeontologists to detect different melanin pigments in a wider range of fossils. This will provide a more accurate understanding of ancient animal color and answer important questions about the evolution of colors in animals.

The study also contributes to the ongoing mystery surrounding phaeomelanin. Scientists are still unraveling how and why this pigment, currently toxic to animals, evolved in the first place. The newly discovered fossil evidence could play a pivotal role in solving this mystery.

To understand the fossilization process and the degradation of phaeomelanin pigments, the researchers conducted laboratory experiments on feathers of different colors. Professor McNamara explained that although fossils undergo alteration during burial, original biomolecular information can still be preserved. These experiments helped the team understand the chemistry of the fossils and demonstrated that traces of biomolecules can survive the fossilization process.

This discovery marks a significant step forward in palaeontology, with the potential to provide a richer and more accurate understanding of the color palette of ancient life and the evolutionary history of animal pigments. The study has been published in the journal Nature Communications.

Fonti:

– “New Evidence of Ginger Coloration Found in Fossilized Frogs” – University College Cork (UCC)

– “Melanin pigments play a critical role in physiological processes and shaping animal behavior” – Study authors

– “Fossil melanin is a unique resource for understanding the functional evolution of melanin” – Study authors

– “This finding is so exciting because it puts palaeontologists in a better place” – Dr. Tiffany Slater

– “Scientists are still unraveling the mysteries of phaeomelanin” – Dr. Tiffany Slater

– “Our fossilization experiments were the key to understanding the chemistry of the fossils” – Professor Maria McNamara

– “There is huge potential to explore the biochemical evolution of animals using the fossil record” – Professor Maria McNamara