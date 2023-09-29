China’s space agency, the China National Space Administration (CNSA), has announced that it will launch its Chang’e-6 lunar sample return mission next year. This mission aims to collect material from the far side of the moon, which has never been done before. To support the mission, a new lunar relay satellite will be deployed in the first half of the year.

The spacecraft, weighing approximately 8,200 kilograms and consisting of four parts, will launch on a Long March 5 rocket from the Wenchang spaceport. It will embark on a two-month journey to deliver scientifically valuable lunar samples back to Earth. The mission will utilize a service module for maneuvers, a lander to collect material from the surface, and an ascent vehicle to send the samples back into lunar orbit.

The landing site for the mission will be the southern portion of Apollo crater within the South Pole-Aitken basin, an ancient impact basin that may contain material ejected from the moon’s depths. The lander will attempt to collect 2,000 grams of material through surface scooping and drilling. The collected samples will be protected during a high-speed atmospheric reentry by a reentry module released by the service module.

If successful, this mission would provide scientists with the opportunity to explore the composition of the moon’s otherwise inaccessible mantle. It could also enhance our understanding of lunar composition, volcanism, volatiles, and the history of the solar system. Additionally, international payloads from France, Sweden, Italy, and Pakistan will be included in the mission.

Chang’e-6 is a repurposed backup to the Chang’e-5 mission, which collected samples from the moon’s near side in 2020. The new mission is more complex, partly due to the requirement for the Queqiao-2 relay satellite to facilitate communication with the lunar far side. The satellite will enter a distant retrograde orbit and act as a communications relay. The first Queqiao satellite supported the 2019 Chang’e-4 mission, which marked the first soft landing on the lunar far side.

The samples collected by Chang’e-6 will initially be available to Chinese scientists and institutions, with the possibility for international research proposals in the future. This mission, along with Chang’e-5, serves as a test for future manned lunar missions and is part of the China-led International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) program.

Source: China National Space Administration (CNSA), China’s Deep Space Exploration Laboratory (DSEL)