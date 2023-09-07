A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

The Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50: A Portable and Convenient Solar Telescope

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 7, 2023
The Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50: A Portable and Convenient Solar Telescope

The Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 is a solar telescope designed for casual and occasional use. It offers up to 18x magnification, making it ideal for observing sunspots. The telescope comes with a permanent solar filter, ensuring the safety of observers and eliminating the need for additional accessories. It is designed specifically for traveling, with a lightweight tripod and a small backpack included in the kit.

The telescope features a 2-inch/50 mm aperture, a 4-inch/360 mm focal length, and a focal ratio of f/7.2. The non-removable glass solar filter meets safety standard ISO 12312-2, blocking infrared, ultraviolet, and 99.99% of visible sunlight. It provides crisp, blueish-white images of the solar disk with minimal color fringing.

The Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 includes a 20mm Kellner eyepiece for 18x magnification and a star diagonal for comfortable viewing angles. It uses a basic manual alt-azimuth mount with a panning handle attachment, but the tripod is not very stable in windy conditions. It is recommended to use a sturdier tripod for a steadier view.

Overall, the Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 is a convenient and portable solar telescope for eclipse-chasers and those interested in observing sunspots. Its all-in-one design and ease of setup make it a suitable choice for beginners and children.

Sources: Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 review

Image credit: Jamie Carter

By Gabriel Botha

Post Related

scienza

Un novu studiu trova chì cumminendu piroxicam cù levonorgestrel aumenta l'efficacità di a contracepzione d'urgenza

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienza

A diminuzione di a cuncentrazione di lithium in l'acqua di mare ligata à u clima è l'attività tettonica

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
scienza

L'elicotteru Ingenuity di a NASA apre a porta à i studii di u campu magneticu nantu à Marte

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ai mancatu

News

Esplora u Futuru di a Sicurezza Edge in LAMEA Telecommunications

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

U direttore creativo di Epic Games Donald Mustard in ritirata

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs Honda Civic Type-R: Una corsa stretta U-Drag

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

Un novu studiu trova chì cumminendu piroxicam cù levonorgestrel aumenta l'efficacità di a contracepzione d'urgenza

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments