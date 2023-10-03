I Foresti Tropicali ùn sò micca solu l'impurtanti bacini di carbone, secondu a nova ricerca

A recent study conducted by an international research team has found that while tropical forests have long been considered important carbon sinks, boreal and temperate forests are just as crucial, if not more so. The team, led by the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission, mapped the annual changes in global forest biomass from 2010 to 2019.

The findings reveal that tropical forests, although older, have been significantly reduced due to deforestation, forest fires, and droughts, which means their carbon neutrality has been compromised. Instead, boreal and young forests are playing an increasingly vital role in climate change mitigation strategies. As these forests’ plant biomass grows, they contribute to more effective carbon sequestration.

Biomass carbon balance is determined by gains through plant growth and increased forest cover, as well as losses resulting from harvest, deforestation, degradation, tree mortality, and natural disturbances. Monitoring the changes in biomass carbon stocks over time is essential to better understand the effects of climate change and human activities on ecosystems, as well as to inform climate change mitigation policies.

The researchers utilized above-ground biomass data to calculate the global biomass carbon stocks and its distribution from 2010 to 2019. The results indicate that terrestrial biomass carbon stocks increased by approximately 500 million metric tons of carbon annually during the studied period. Boreal and temperate forests were identified as the main contributors to the global carbon sink, while tropical forests became small carbon sources due to deforestation and drought-induced tree mortality.

Past studies have shown that tropical forests are losing their ability to effectively store carbon. However, research also suggests that restoring these forests can enhance their carbon sink capacity. Currently, old-growth tropical forests, with an average tree age exceeding 140 years, are nearly carbon neutral. In contrast, temperate and boreal forests, where trees are 50 years old or younger, have become the largest carbon sinks globally.

These new findings challenge existing prediction models that consider all old-growth forests to be significant carbon sinks. The importance of forest demography and the impact of deforestation and degradation on tropical forests, which are experiencing a biomass loss, have not been adequately accounted for.

The results of this study can play a crucial role in predicting future carbon sink dynamics and informing climate change mitigation policies. By understanding the carbon storage potential of different types of forests, policymakers can develop more effective strategies to combat climate change.

Fonti:

– French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission