A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

Risparmiate $ 160 nantu à u telescopiu Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ durante u Amazon Prime Day 2023

ByGabriel Botha

Ott 10, 2023
Risparmiate $ 160 nantu à u telescopiu Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ durante u Amazon Prime Day 2023

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ telescope is currently on sale for $160 off during Amazon Prime Day 2023. This telescope, which we rated four out of five stars in our review, is an ideal option for beginners and is featured at the top of our Best beginner telescope buying guide.

With a 130mm aperture, this telescope is great for viewing galaxies, nebulas, planets, and star clusters. It comes with all the necessary accessories, including eyepieces, a finderscope, a smartphone dock, and a tripod. Whether you have some constellation knowledge or are a complete beginner, this telescope is simple to use. You can navigate the night sky using the red dot finderscope or use the smartphone adapter dock for automated guidance through the StarSense app.

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ offers enough power to view favorite celestial objects like Jupiter and Saturn. This is a great opportunity to get a beginner-friendly telescope at a discounted price.

For more information on other telescope deals and discounts during Amazon Prime Day 2023, visit our Amazon Prime Day hub.

By Gabriel Botha

Post Related

scienza

Mission Psyche di a NASA: Esplora un Asteroide Riccu di Metalli

Ott 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
scienza

L'astrofisici utilizanu u telescopiu spaziale James Webb per studià una stella volatile

Ott 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
scienza

Preparazione per u telescopiu spaziale rumanu Nancy Grace di a NASA: sfruttà a cumunità scientifica per maximizà u potenziale scientificu

Ott 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai mancatu

scienza

Mission Psyche di a NASA: Esplora un Asteroide Riccu di Metalli

Ott 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

L'astrofisici utilizanu u telescopiu spaziale James Webb per studià una stella volatile

Ott 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

Preparazione per u telescopiu spaziale rumanu Nancy Grace di a NASA: sfruttà a cumunità scientifica per maximizà u potenziale scientificu

Ott 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
scienza

Un enzima fattu in laboratori impedisce a furmazione di agglomerati di proteine ​​​​tossiche in a malatia di Huntington

Ott 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments