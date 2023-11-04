New Discovery: Uranus Reveals Glowing Infrared Aurora

Astronomers have made an extraordinary discovery on Uranus, the seventh planet from the Sun. For the first time, a team of scientists has observed a new type of aurora glowing at infrared wavelengths. While ultraviolet aurorae have been previously documented on Uranus, this is the first time an infrared aurora has been detected. The groundbreaking observation was made using the Keck II Telescope’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSPEC) and was recently reported in Nature Astronomy.

Lead author Emma Thomas, an astronomer from the University of Leicester, expressed her excitement about the findings. She stated, “This remarkable discovery marks the culmination of 30 years of auroral study at Uranus. The presence of the infrared aurora heralds a new age of investigation into auroras at this ice giant. Our research will expand our understanding of ice giant auroras and shed light on planetary magnetic fields within our solar system, as well as exoplanets.”

Uranus, a colossal ice giant around four times the size of Earth, is not only scientifically intriguing due to its size but also because it possesses approximately 30 moons, with some potentially harboring vast ocean layers. Recognizing the scientific significance of Uranus, an astronomy report last year designated a future probe mission to the planet as “the highest priority large mission” for the next decade.

This newly discovered aurora is just one of several recent developments observed on Uranus. In April, the pioneering $US10 billion Webb Space Telescope captured images of the planet’s dusty rings, previously difficult to discern in older telescope imagery. Furthermore, Hubble images from March 2023 demonstrated how Uranus’ rotational axis had shifted, causing a tilt in its north pole towards the Sun.

Aurorae on Uranus result from the interaction between charged particles and the planet’s atmosphere through magnetic fields. Similar to Earth, this interaction emits a luminous glow across visible light wavelengths. However, Uranus also exhibits auroras in both infrared and ultraviolet. The researchers anticipate that studying these auroras on Uranus will deepen our understanding of the planet’s atmosphere and the dynamics of its shifting poles.

Additionally, investigating Uranus’ auroras could provide insights into the potential effects of magnetic field reversals on Earth. Thomas explained, “We have limited knowledge about this phenomenon and its impact on systems relying on Earth’s magnetic field, such as satellites, communications, and navigation. However, due to the unique misalignment of its rotational and magnetic axes, Uranus experiences this process regularly. Studying Uranus’ auroras will furnish valuable data regarding what we may expect during a future pole reversal on Earth and the implications for its magnetic field.”

Although the 2022 decadal survey of astronomy goals recommended a probe to map Uranus’ gravitational and magnetic fields, it is not expected to launch until 2031 or 2032. The delayed launch aims to take advantage of a gravitational assist from Jupiter, aiding the probe in reaching the more distant icy planet more efficiently.