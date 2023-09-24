A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

L'Osiris-Rex di a NASA furnisce un campione di l'astéroïde Bennu à a Terra

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 24, 2023
L'Osiris-Rex di a NASA furnisce un campione di l'astéroïde Bennu à a Terra

After a seven-year expedition spanning over 6.2 billion km, NASA’s mothership Osiris-Rex has successfully delivered a sample of rubble from the asteroid Bennu back to Earth. The sample, which was collected in 2020, holds approximately 250 g of material, with the exact weight to be determined in the coming weeks. This mission marks the first time NASA has brought back a sample from an asteroid.

Bennu, a carbon-rich asteroid roughly the size of a skyscraper, is of particular interest due to its proximity to Earth. Scientists believe that it poses a potential collision risk in the next century. The study of the Bennu sample will allow researchers to investigate the origin of the Sun and other planets, as well as gain insights into how life formed on Earth.

In addition to studying the Bennu sample, Osiris-Rex is now on its way to another asteroid called Apophis, which it is expected to reach in 2029. These missions aim to not only further our understanding of asteroids but also explore potential ways to deflect them if they pose a threat to Earth.

The contents of the Bennu sample are expected to be carbonaceous and dark in appearance, with a significant amount of carbon content. Scientists anticipate finding organic molecules, such as compounds of amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. Additionally, the sample may provide evidence of water in different forms, offering insights into the role asteroids played in delivering water to early Earth.

The container holding the Bennu sample will be opened within the next couple of days, allowing the public to view its contents. This milestone achievement represents a significant step forward in our exploration of asteroids and their potential impact on our planet.

Sources: Hindustan Times, NASA

By Gabriel Botha

Post Related

scienza

Esplora e cundizioni simili à Marte in una mina di North Yorkshire

Sep 24, 2023 Robert Andrew
scienza

Visualizing the Gravitational Universe: Simulated Data Shows Future Space-Based Observatories

Sep 24, 2023 Robert Andrew
scienza

Un novu studiu revela chì i buchi neri supermassivi si alimentanu più rapidamente di ciò chì si credeva prima

Sep 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai mancatu

scienza

Esplora e cundizioni simili à Marte in una mina di North Yorkshire

Sep 24, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

Visualizing the Gravitational Universe: Simulated Data Shows Future Space-Based Observatories

Sep 24, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

Un novu studiu revela chì i buchi neri supermassivi si alimentanu più rapidamente di ciò chì si credeva prima

Sep 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
scienza

A capsula di a NASA atterri cun successu, purtendu u più grande campione d'astéroïde di sempre

Sep 24, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments