I Canadiani per Testemu l'Eclissi Solare Annulare chì furnisce à a NASA una Opportunità di Studià l'Atmosfera

Canadians will have a chance to witness an annular solar eclipse later this month, giving NASA an opportunity to study our atmosphere in greater detail. While solar eclipses are not as rare as people think, the rarity lies in people actually being in a position to see them. The last total eclipse visible in Canada was in 2017, but this month’s celestial event will be an annular solar eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire” eclipse.

During an annular solar eclipse, the moon lines up with the sun when it is slightly farther away from the Earth than usual. As a result, the moon appears smaller and does not block all the light from the sun. This creates a bright ring around the moon, which unfortunately won’t be visible to Canadians. However, Canadians will still be able to witness a partial eclipse, where a dark shadow falls over the side of the sun, taking a slice out of it and dimming its overall brightness.

The eclipse will be most striking across the United States, where NASA scientists plan to use the event to study how a sudden lack of sunlight impacts the ionosphere, a layer of the atmosphere important for satellite communications. All satellite communications pass through the ionosphere before reaching Earth, so understanding its perturbations is crucial as our dependence on space-based assets increases.

The eclipse is set to begin around 12 p.m. EDT and last for a couple of hours. The western and southern regions of Canada will have a better view of the partial eclipse, with 70 to 80 percent coverage in the southeast corner of British Columbia and decreasing coverage as one moves eastward. It is important to note that looking directly at the sun during an eclipse is never safe, and various methods should be used to view it safely, such as eclipse glasses or welding goggles.

NASA will also be conducting the Atmospheric Perturbations around the Eclipse Path (APEP) mission during the eclipse. Scientists will launch three scientific rockets to investigate the eclipse’s shadow and study its effects on the ionosphere. The APEP mission will help provide insights into the behavior of our atmosphere during such astronomical events.

This annular solar eclipse presents a perfect opportunity for science enthusiasts, astronomy lovers, and anyone interested in learning something new to witness a rare celestial event that also contributes to our understanding of the atmosphere.

Fonti:

– Source Article: CTV News –

- NASA -