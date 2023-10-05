Anticorpi neutralizzanti largamente (bnAbs) è u so rolu in l'infezione HIV-1

Summary: Broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) are a type of antibody that can neutralize diverse HIV-1 isolates. Understanding how these antibodies interact with the variability in their antigenic targets across viral isolates is crucial. Researchers have used hydrogen/deuterium-exchange mass spectrometry (HDX-MS) and quantitative measurements of antibody binding kinetics to study the structural and antigenic variation in the V1/V2 apex of the HIV-1 envelope glycoprotein. They found that structural ordering in this region affects bnAb association rates and affinities. Additionally, cryo-EM reconstructions of bnAbs bound to divergent envelope glycoproteins revealed different degrees of structural dynamics. HDX-MS experiments showed that the bnAbs had a highly focused binding footprint at the trimer apex, avoiding allosteric changes throughout the rest of the structure. These findings demonstrate that structural dynamics play a role in antigenicity, and bnAbs achieve their broad cross-reactivity by binding in a highly focused manner and overcoming the variable properties found in envelope glycoproteins from diverse isolates.

Introduction: The HIV-1 envelope glycoprotein (Env) is the target for neutralizing antibodies and undergoes rapid evolution. Structural variation in Env impacts its interactions with key drivers of viral fitness and replication, resulting in phenotypic traits such as neutralization sensitivity and infectivity. Recent studies have reported high-resolution structures of the Env trimer, but these represent static ideals and do not capture the dynamic nature of Env. Understanding how bnAbs achieve broad cross-reactivity requires identifying conserved features and understanding how they cope with variable contexts.

Methods and Results: The researchers used HDX-MS to investigate local structural and dynamic differences in a panel of native-like HIV-1 Env trimers. They found significant variation in structural ordering and stability in regions targeted by bnAbs. Examining a larger panel of diverse isolates, they observed dramatic variation in epitope dynamics in the V1/V2 trimer apex. Binding kinetics analysis of the apex-targeting bnAb, PGT145, showed an inverse correlation between association rates and epitope dynamics.

To understand how PGT145 copes with structural and dynamic variation, the researchers performed differential HDX-MS and obtained cryo-EM structures of PGT145 bound to Env trimers from two HIV-1 isolates. They found that PGT145 had a highly focused binding footprint at the trimer apex, with no allosteric changes observed throughout the rest of the structure. The study also revealed the coordination of conserved glycans at the Env apex by antibody residues that undergo somatic hypermutation.

Conclusion: The study highlights the importance of structural dynamics in antigenicity and the ability of bnAbs to achieve broad cross-reactivity. By binding in a highly focused manner, bnAbs avoid the variable properties found in envelope glycoproteins from diverse isolates. Understanding the interaction between bnAbs and Env variability is crucial for the development of effective HIV-1 vaccines and therapeutic interventions.

Fonti:

– DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-19035-2