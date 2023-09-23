A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

scienza

Un'analisi comparativa di e cellule umane 8-cell-like è l'embrioni revela preziosi insights

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 23, 2023
Un'analisi comparativa di e cellule umane 8-cell-like è l'embrioni revela preziosi insights

Scientists have long struggled to study the genetic profiles and activity of genes in early human development due to ethical concerns and a lack of lab models. However, a recent study by researchers from Chiba University, Karolinska Institutet, and the University of Helsinki has made significant progress in this area.

The researchers focused on a specific stage of embryonic development called embryonic genome activation (EGA), which marks the beginning of when genes specific to embryos become active. While some knowledge exists about EGA in mice, understanding it in humans has been challenging. This is where the creation of cell models that mimic human embryos becomes crucial.

To enable research on this subject, five different groups of researchers developed “human 8-cell-like cells” (8CLCs) using various methods. These cells are derived from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) and closely resemble the 8-cell stage of an embryo. Each research group employed different approaches to generate these 8CLCs, which were confirmed using single-cell RNA sequencing.

In their study, the scientists compared the genetic activity of these lab-grown 8CLCs with that of actual human embryos. They combined the genetic data from the 8CLCs with information from two sets of embryos, one covering the 8-cell stage to day seven of embryo development and the other providing data on more mature cells and embryos. This comprehensive analysis illuminated the similarities and differences between the 8CLCs and embryos.

The researchers hope that these findings will stimulate further research into early human embryo development. Dr. Yoshihara, one of the lead authors, highlighted the advantages of using lab-grown cell models, stating, “These models allow us to study the beginning of human life without ethical concerns and overcome the limitations of sample scarcity in research.”

This study represents a significant stride towards demystifying the complexities of early human embryonic development. The knowledge gained from this research holds transformative potential in the fields of regenerative medicine and developmental biology.

Journal Reference:

Masahito Yoshihara, Juha Kere. Transcriptomic differences between human 8-cell-like cells reprogrammed with different methods. Stem Cell Reports. DOI: 10.1016/j.stemcr.2023.06.009.

Source: Chiba University, Karolinska Institutet, and the University of Helsinki.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post Related

scienza

L'astronave Osiris-Rex hà da vultà à a Terra cù Bennu Samples

Sep 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia
scienza

L'enigma di u ghjacciu lunare: Unraveling the Origins

Sep 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha
scienza

A missione OSIRIS-REx di a NASA hè pronta per purtà un campione d'astéroïde à casa

Sep 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai mancatu

scienza

L'astronave Osiris-Rex hà da vultà à a Terra cù Bennu Samples

Sep 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

L'enigma di u ghjacciu lunare: Unraveling the Origins

Sep 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
scienza

A missione OSIRIS-REx di a NASA hè pronta per purtà un campione d'astéroïde à casa

Sep 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
scienza

Medusa sfida e credenze tradiziunali nantu à e capacità di apprendimentu

Sep 24, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments