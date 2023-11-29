NASA to Train Indian Astronaut for International Space Station Mission

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced on Wednesday that the United States space agency will be training an Indian astronaut for a voyage to the International Space Station (ISS) in the near future. This collaboration between India and the US further strengthens their growing space ties, opening up opportunities for scientific research and knowledge exchange.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA have jointly developed the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR), a low-Earth orbit observatory system. Scheduled for launch in the first quarter of next year, this satellite will provide critical data for a better understanding of various planetary systems and phenomena. Its capabilities include mapping the entire planet every 12 days, enabling researchers to study changes in ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, sea-level rise, and natural hazards such as earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes, and landslides.

India has ambitious plans to increase its share of the global satellite launch market by fivefold within the next decade. In line with these aspirations, India joined NASA’s Artemis Accords in June of this year. The accords focus on enhancing scientific transparency and establishing protocols to prevent any harmful interference in space and on celestial bodies like the moon.

Furthermore, India has made significant strides in lunar exploration. In August, India successfully reached the south pole of the moon, surpassing Russia’s efforts, which faced challenges due to geopolitical factors. While China has also been actively pursuing its space program, with plans for future missions and substantial investments, the US remains a key player with its Artemis moon program, expected to receive a budget of approximately $93 billion through 2025.

As Bill Nelson emphasized in his speech, we are currently living in a “golden age of space exploration.” The collaboration between NASA and ISRO in training an Indian astronaut for an ISS mission reflects the growing international cooperation and shared commitment to advancing our understanding of the universe.

FAQ

1. Chì ghjè NISAR ?

NISAR stands for NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar. It is a joint project between NASA and ISRO to develop a low-Earth orbit observatory system.

2. What is the purpose of NISAR?

NISAR aims to map the entire planet every 12 days, providing data on changes in ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, sea-level rise, and natural hazards such as earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes, and landslides.

3. What are the Artemis Accords?

The Artemis Accords are an agreement led by NASA to clarify and modernize principles of the Outer Space Treaty. They focus on scientific transparency and establish rules for coordination to avoid interference in space and on celestial bodies.

4. How is India involved in lunar exploration?

India successfully reached the south pole of the moon in August, demonstrating its capabilities in lunar exploration. It aims to further advance its space program and contribute to our understanding of the moon and beyond.

5. What is the significance of India and the US collaborating on space exploration?

Collaboration between India and the United States in space exploration strengthens their ties and allows for the exchange of scientific research and knowledge. It also reflects the increasing importance of international cooperation in advancing our understanding of the universe.