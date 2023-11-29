Novi Insights in a Tempesta Geomagnetica Imminente

A significant development has emerged in the realm of space weather forecasting. Experts have revised their previous forecast of a G2 geomagnetic storm to a more powerful G3 storm. This update comes as a result of a recent solar event observed by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.

On November 28, at approximately 2:24 p.m. EST, a remarkable solar flare, described as ‘almost X-class,’ occurred. The Solar Dynamics Observatory captured stunning images of the M9.8-class solar flare originating from the sunspot complex known as Active Region 3500. The intensity of this flare intrigued scientists and prompted further investigations.

Following this energetic release, the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory detected a vast ‘full halo CME’ expanding away from the Sun. The expansion of this cloud of solar plasma forms a luminous ring around the Sun’s disk, blocking direct sunlight from reaching the instrument. Excitingly, this halo CME is now predicted to be heading directly towards Earth.

The unique characteristic of this incoming CME lies in its accelerated speed, surpassing the velocity of CMEs that erupted earlier this week. This swift-moving solar storm will likely intercept the second and third incoming solar storms along its path, incorporating them into its structure. Thus, a larger and more powerful ‘cannibal CME’ will traverse Earth’s orbit, making a direct impact on our planet’s geomagnetic field.

To further comprehend the trajectory and potential impact of this storm, scientists have combined the data from the WSA-ENLIL solar wind model. The resultant analysis reveals the progression of the CMEs that erupted on November 27 and 28. While the first, relatively weak CME passes closely by Earth on November 29, the second and third CMEs appear to merge due to their close proximity. However, the significant difference in velocity of the fourth CME allows it to catch up to the merged CMEs, resulting in the formation of a larger cannibal CME. This enhanced storm is anticipated to pass over Earth at approximately 00:00 UTC on December 1, or the evening of November 30.

As a consequence of the heightened intensity of this geomagnetic storm, the expected southern reach of auroras, commonly known as the ‘arc,’ is anticipated to extend even farther south than usual.

