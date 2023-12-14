Neanderthal DNA Linked to Early Birds, Study Finds

According to a recent study, the early-to-bed and early-to-rise habit may be inherited from our ancient ancestors who interbred with Neanderthals. While most genes acquired through interbreeding have disappeared, a small fraction remains, including genes that affect our body clocks. Researchers discovered that these genes contributed to the tendency of some individuals to be morning people, making them more inclined to wake up and go to bed earlier than others. The study analyzed DNA from modern humans and Neanderthals to identify different genetic variants involved in circadian rhythms. By examining the UK Biobank database, researchers found that many individuals carry these variants and that they consistently correlate with being morning people. However, it’s important to note that being a morning person is not solely determined by Neanderthal genes. There are hundreds of other genes, as well as environmental and cultural factors, that influence sleep patterns. The impact of Neanderthal genes on sleep preferences is relatively small. The study’s lead researcher suggests that these genes were beneficial for our ancestors living at higher latitudes, as having a flexible body clock allowed them to adapt to seasonal variations in light levels. This genetic evidence sheds light on the origins of our sleeping habits and highlights how our ancestors adjusted to different environments.

