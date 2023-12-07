Halley’s Comet Will Reach Its Farthest Point from the Sun

Summary: Halley’s Comet, also known as 1P Halley, is set to reach its farthest point from the Sun and begin its lengthy journey back into the inner solar system. This weekend marks a significant event for the famous comet, which orbits the Sun every 75 to 79 years and is only visible when it gets close to the Sun.

Halley’s Comet, currently reaching its aphelion, will venture far beyond the orbit of Neptune, reaching a distance of approximately 35 times the Earth-Sun distance. As it embarks on its long journey, it will once again disappear from the Earth’s night sky, leaving astronomers and stargazers eagerly awaiting its return.

Unfortunately, most of us will not have the opportunity to witness Halley’s Comet in our lifetime. The next chance to witness the comet in all its glory will occur in late July 2061, when it is predicted to come much closer to Earth and potentially appear brighter than it did in 1986.

Named after English astronomer Edmond Halley, who calculated its orbit and made predictions about its return in the 18th century, Halley’s Comet has made several notable appearances throughout history. One of its most famous sightings occurred around the time of Jesus’ birth, leading some to believe that it may have been the “Star of Bethlehem” referenced in the Bible. Experts suggest that comets like Halley’s, with their star-like appearance and movement across the sky, could have potentially guided the Magi to the birthplace of Jesus.

In conclusion, although Halley’s Comet is now at its farthest point from the Sun and beginning its journey back, it will be many decades before we have the opportunity to witness its celestial beauty once again. Until then, we can only wonder at the mysteries and wonders of our vast solar system.

